This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The St. Louis Zoo recently announced the birth of two critically endangered Amur leopard cubs. Born last month, the twin females are the first Amur leopard cubs born at the Zoo since 2010. The species is one of the most endangered cats in the world. Fewer than 100 remain in the wild in far eastern Russia.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO