Scott County, VA

Abraham Presley Price

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

BLACKSBURG, VA -- Abraham Presley Price, 42, formerly of Scott County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, due...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Phyllis A. Wright

KINGSPORT - Phyllis A. Wright, 75, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at home while in hospice care. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Horne officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vickie Wells Kilgore

NORTON, VA - Vickie Wells Kilgore, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister. Vickie was loved by all who knew her. She was a member of Guest River Pentecostal Church,...
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hal Douglas Gardner

HILTONS, VA -- Hal Douglas Gardner, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Hal played baseball and was part of the first four year graduating class of Clinch Valley College. He enjoyed coaching on softball and basketball teams. Hal was a dedicated teacher at...
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Moses Maxwell Ison

BRISTOL, VA - Moses Maxwell Ison, 33 of Bristol, VA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Sister Lisa Cole officiating. Music will be provided by Faith Promise Church. Military Graveside service will be at Noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery. Military honors will be by American Legion and VA National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Gray, William Ison and others to be selected.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Garnett Gilliam

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Garnett Gilliam, lifelong Big Stone Gap resident, dedicated teacher, coach, historian, father, and husband died peacefully May 21, 2022 at 87. He was surrounded by family and pictures of the area that meant so much to him and led him to found the Lonesome Pine School and Heritage Center in Big Stone Gap.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Robbins

NORTON, VA – Gary Ray Robbins, 74, died Saturday, April 21, 2022, at home in Abingdon, Va. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 259 AF&AM in Norton. Gary was a member of the Classic Chevy Club and was owner/operator of Solid Gold Classic Chevy where he restored 1955, ‘56 and ‘57 classic Chevrolets. He retired from Bell Atlantic, now Verizon. He was a member of Wilson Chapel Church and was attending Rosedale Baptist Church in Abingdon. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vonda Lee Hale Robbins and his parents, Donald Ray Robbins and Verda Ison Robbins.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ann Phyllis Soltis

KINGSPORT - Ann Phyllis Soltis, 81, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Soltis family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clinton Hill

JOHNSON CITY - Clinton Hill, 62, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, (423)282-1521.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dolas Darnell Matney

KINGSPORT - Dolas Darnell Matney, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Rev. William "Ted" Rosevelt and Mary Frances (Herron) Darnell in Scott County, VA. The Matney family will gather...
Kingsport Times-News

Velma Anderson Vicars

Velma Anderson Vicars, 86, was with her family when she passed away at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a sudden illness. Velma was born in Pulaski, Virginia to parents, Stella and Virgil Anderson (a United Methodist Minister), who raised her to spend her life serving and caring for her extensive family as well as the wider community. She was the absolute model of a preacher’s kid and devoted member of St. Luke United Methodist Church for decades.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Amy Gail Cassell (Harris)

CHURCH HILL – Amy Gail Cassell (Harris), 53, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frank K. "Sonny" Myers

KINGSPORT – Frank K. “Sonny” Myers, was called home on May 13, 2022. He is survived by his wife Stacy Myers, daughter Khania Johnson (Matt), 2 granddaughters, Harper and McKenna, and three sisters, Doris Stewart, Teresa Wright, and Angela McCoy. A Celebration of Life Service will be...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Teresa “Gail” Honaker

CHURCH HILL - Teresa "Gail" Honaker, 70, of Church Hill, left this world for her heavenly home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 p. m. with Pastor Sarah Flack officiating.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Karen Babb

NORTON, VA – Karen Diane Babb, 66, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. She loved to garden and work in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by her father, Alexander Clark; her mother, Alba Clark Gibson; and a sister, Glenita Godsey. She is survived...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Eula Mae Smith

ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at UT Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Parks and rec SWVA style – Franklin steps into Pennington Gap recreation director’s post

PENNINGTON GAP — Tammy Jo Franklin’s first week as Pennington Gap’s new parks and recreation director included hosting more than 100 kids at Leeman Field Park. “They hired me and said they want to have a kids’ fishing day,” Franklin said with a laugh on Monday, after organizing the May 21 event with 115 children casting lines into the Powell River.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Antonio Hardy

Antonio Hardy passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Hardy family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Justin L. Capwell

Justin L. Capwell, 30, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Justin was a member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. He was saved and baptized at Immanuel Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC. Justin enjoyed computers, gaming with his friends, weightlifting and crypto mining. He was also a car and motorcycle enthusiast. Justin was most proud of his service to his country and always wanted to protect his right to bear arms.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

John Richard Dingus

KINGSPORT - John Richard Dingus, 87 of Kingsport passed away early Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, with his loving wife of 52 years by his side. He was a loving father and husband that will be greatly missed. John was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, on February 5, 1935,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson caps off graduation weekend with Bristol win

Caleb Johnson had plenty to celebrate over the weekend. He graduated from Elizabethton High School on Saturday morning and then won the Motorcycle race at the DER Bracket Series season opener at Bristol Dragway on Sunday afternoon. Johnson had quite a memorable high school football career, after being a member...
KINGSPORT, TN

