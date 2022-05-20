Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Rick Ross has an exciting summer for fans as he has announced that he will be dropping two albums in the coming months. In a recent cover story with HotNewHipHop, the Biggest Boss confirmed that the formal announcement and the title of his projects will be revealed very soon. He also opened up about going independent after parting ways with Epic Records, stating that he’s still in-demand even without the backing of a major label. “I got huge offers on the table right now. Huge huge offers. Conversation with Def Jam. Everybody,” Ross shared. “Everybody wants to be in business with Ricky Rozay. They know when Ricky Rozay wants to make music, I make the best music. When I want huge collaborations it’s easy. I don’t even gotta text n****s. I can have my homies DM a n***a.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO