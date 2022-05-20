ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBX Archives is back for Week 71, following on from last week’s array of BAPE and COMME des GARÇONS with a comprehensive selection of future classics, vintage garments, and even some sought-after artwork. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Nike LeBron 19 Releases in a Bold New "Hard Hat" Colorway

LeBron James and is acknowledging the importance of foundation with a bold release of a the Nike LeBron 19 in the “Hard Hat” colorway. The all-yellow silhouette is set to drop this summer, showing that it is all about having the right tools to build a championship-worthy team. A canary-yellow base is utilized throughout the shoe, as seen on the upper, eyelets, midsole and signature branding on the plastic panel. The yellow base is contrasted with a black detailing seen on the LBJ branding and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the lateral ankle. On-brand with the construction theme, a printed graphic of an excavator is portrayed on the heel, over translucent panels to highlight the importance of constructing a foundation. The shoe sits atop a white Air bubble sole to round out of design.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot View of J Balvin's Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Sneaker brands nowadays are on an all-out foot race to align with the biggest music artists to promote collaborative projects, and Jordan Brand is certainly one imprint that is flourishing in this category. Its roster currently holds global icons such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and J Balvin, the latter of which will be expanding his range with a fresh Air Jordan 2 makeup this year.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Daily Paper and Beats Unite for '90s Graffiti-Inspired Studio Buds

After a run of collaborations including releases with Paria Farzaneh, Kerwin Frost and Stüssy earlier this year, Beats has now unveiled a new project alongside Daily Paper. Focusing on the Studio Buds, Daily Paper has taken inspiration from New York’s ’80s and ’90s hip-hop and graffiti scene.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Travis Scott Releases an Exclusive Air Max 1 "Wheat" Colorway

Whether you feel it’s too soon or not, Travis Scott has made his way back into the spotlight. One of Houston’s biggest artists has been on a much-needed hiatus after his unfortunate Astroworld Festival that quickly morphed from a rager to a fatal disaster and has made a commitment to heal his community and work towards providing safer concert experiences in the future. With that, his product initiatives have kicked back into gear, and the latest is a surprise release for his.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Warhol
Person
Rick Owens
Person
Christian Dior
hypebeast.com

Early Glimpse of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish”

Jordan Brand continues to find success with its Air Jordan 1 by releasing its various silhouettes in a vast array of new colorways every year. And the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG — its most popular variation — is going to broaden its output throughout the year with more iterations, one being the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” for the ladies.
APPAREL
E! News

See First Photo of Kourtney Kardashian in Her Wedding Dress, Courtesy of Alabama Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. And the award for best wedding photo leaker goes to Alabama Barker. On May 22, Travis Barker's 16-year-old daughter posted on her Instagram Story the first pic of her dad and Kourtney Kardashian at their wedding ceremony at Castello Brown, a 16th century castle in the village of Portofino, Italy.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hypebeast.com

Rick Ross Hosted a Major Car and Bike Spectacle at His 235-acre Promise Land Property

Rick Ross showed out with his inaugural Car and Bike Show hosted at his 235-acre Promise Land property in Fayetteville, Georgia. In the past few months, the music mogul has taken to his social media platform to hype up the automotive show which happened this past weekend. Over the years, Rick Ross has shared with fans his own personal fleet of custom cars including a massive tank with Louis Vuitton Monogram print leather, despite recently revealing that he does not even have a driver’s license. Exotic cars from a custom 1971 Chevrolet Impala to the Lamborghini Murcielago and even a firetruck were on display over the weekend at The Promise Land.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbx#Hbx Archives#Bape#Comme Des Gar Ons#The Balenciaga Triple S#Pyer Moss Reebok#Uniqlo#Visvim#Dust Of God#Hypebeast
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Max CB 94 "Suns" Receives a Release Date

Taking it back to the ’90s, is now set to bring back Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 signature. Originally released back in 1994, the court classic is returning in a retro Phoenix Suns colorway. The Nike Air Max CB 94 “Suns” features a mix of “White/Varsity Purple/Black/Total Orange” drawn from the team’s ’90s jerseys.
PHOENIX, AZ
hypebeast.com

Kendrick Lamar Becomes Seventh Artist in History to Debut Four Songs on Top 10 Simultaneously

Kendrick Lamar has made history as only the seventh artist to debut four songs on the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 chart simultaneously. According to Billboard, that list is led by “N95” at No. 3 with 37.2 million streams, 942,000 airplay audience impressions 2,300 sold, followed by “Die Hard” featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer at No. 5 with 27 million streams and 2.4 million airplay audience impressions, “Silent Hill” featuring Kodak Black at No. 7 with 26.5 million streams and “United in Grief” at No. 8 with 25 million streams.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
hypebeast.com

Rick Ross Is Dropping Two Albums This Summer

Rick Ross has an exciting summer for fans as he has announced that he will be dropping two albums in the coming months. In a recent cover story with HotNewHipHop, the Biggest Boss confirmed that the formal announcement and the title of his projects will be revealed very soon. He also opened up about going independent after parting ways with Epic Records, stating that he’s still in-demand even without the backing of a major label. “I got huge offers on the table right now. Huge huge offers. Conversation with Def Jam. Everybody,” Ross shared. “Everybody wants to be in business with Ricky Rozay. They know when Ricky Rozay wants to make music, I make the best music. When I want huge collaborations it’s easy. I don’t even gotta text n****s. I can have my homies DM a n***a.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Unit Editions Chronicles the Career of Ed Fella

A 60-year survey of his imprint on the worlds of art, photography and graphic design. Unit Editions released a new monograph celebrating the work of the acclaimed graphic designer, artist and educator, Ed Fella. Well-known for his imprint on the world of typography, Fella initially started in advertising creating leaflets...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

This is What a 'Pokémon Red and Blue' Remake Could Look Like

Building on the popularity of the Pokémon video game remakes, Japanese Twitter user @pokeyugami created an updated take on Pokémon Red and Blue. Originally released back in 1996 for the Nintendo Game Boy, the titles explored the Kanto region and served as the first experience with the franchise for menu.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

NANZUKA Announced Representation of American Artist Hebru Brantley

In anticipation of his upcoming work at Art Basel Hong Kong. NANZUKA has announced representation of the contemporary American artist, Hebru Brantley. Well-known for his Afro-futuristic characters, the Chiacgo-born, Los Angeles-based artist recontexualizes pop culture to empower the Black community. Back in November, Brantley presented a joint exhibition of work...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Have We Reached Peak Sportswear x Luxury Collaboration?

The design cues of traditional sportswear companies and heritage luxury houses aren’t as far apart as it seems. Cast your eye back to the 1980s when Gianni Versace’s sporty silk blousons were the height of fashion, or the ‘90s with Chanel’s foray into ski jackets and puffy clothing. It continued with.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Donald Glover's New Balance RC30 Collaborations Have Been Revealed

Roster expansion has been a noticeable focus for the New Balance family in 2022 as it upgraded its hoops team with Zach LaVine and brought in Jack Harlow as a fresh brand ambassador. And this season, the brand is slated to welcome the multi-talented Donald Glover — aka Childish Gambino — to its family, making the Boston-based sportswear brand his newest sportswear destination following a short-lived partnership with adidas. The creative polymath has been tapped to introduce one of the imprint’s newest lifestyle offerings titled the New Balance RC30.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

The Y-3 Hokori Sandal Comes Equipped With Exaggerated Midsoles

With the Summer season rolling around, folks can start preparing to switch out their wardrobes both on the apparel and footwear side to be best prepared for the scorching weather changes. In case you needed a new seasonal staple on the footwear side, Y-3 has just dropped its newest Hokori Sandal.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy