OAMC Recruits Gimme 5 for Special-Edition Peacemaker Jacket

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAMC has debuted a new collaboration with London-based industry stalwart Gimme 5, offering a new take on the label’s signature Peacemaker surplus M-65 quilted liner jacket. The jacket features...

On-Foot View of J Balvin's Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Sneaker brands nowadays are on an all-out foot race to align with the biggest music artists to promote collaborative projects, and Jordan Brand is certainly one imprint that is flourishing in this category. Its roster currently holds global icons such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and J Balvin, the latter of which will be expanding his range with a fresh Air Jordan 2 makeup this year.
APPAREL
The Nike LeBron 19 Releases in a Bold New "Hard Hat" Colorway

LeBron James and is acknowledging the importance of foundation with a bold release of a the Nike LeBron 19 in the “Hard Hat” colorway. The all-yellow silhouette is set to drop this summer, showing that it is all about having the right tools to build a championship-worthy team. A canary-yellow base is utilized throughout the shoe, as seen on the upper, eyelets, midsole and signature branding on the plastic panel. The yellow base is contrasted with a black detailing seen on the LBJ branding and the hazard-striped Swoosh on the lateral ankle. On-brand with the construction theme, a printed graphic of an excavator is portrayed on the heel, over translucent panels to highlight the importance of constructing a foundation. The shoe sits atop a white Air bubble sole to round out of design.
APPAREL
Daily Paper and Beats Unite for '90s Graffiti-Inspired Studio Buds

After a run of collaborations including releases with Paria Farzaneh, Kerwin Frost and Stüssy earlier this year, Beats has now unveiled a new project alongside Daily Paper. Focusing on the Studio Buds, Daily Paper has taken inspiration from New York’s ’80s and ’90s hip-hop and graffiti scene.
ELECTRONICS
Unit Editions Chronicles the Career of Ed Fella

A 60-year survey of his imprint on the worlds of art, photography and graphic design. Unit Editions released a new monograph celebrating the work of the acclaimed graphic designer, artist and educator, Ed Fella. Well-known for his imprint on the world of typography, Fella initially started in advertising creating leaflets...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Nike Air Max CB 94 "Suns" Receives a Release Date

Taking it back to the ’90s, is now set to bring back Charles Barkley’s Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 signature. Originally released back in 1994, the court classic is returning in a retro Phoenix Suns colorway. The Nike Air Max CB 94 “Suns” features a mix of “White/Varsity Purple/Black/Total Orange” drawn from the team’s ’90s jerseys.
PHOENIX, AZ
Travis Scott Releases an Exclusive Air Max 1 "Wheat" Colorway

Whether you feel it’s too soon or not, Travis Scott has made his way back into the spotlight. One of Houston’s biggest artists has been on a much-needed hiatus after his unfortunate Astroworld Festival that quickly morphed from a rager to a fatal disaster and has made a commitment to heal his community and work towards providing safer concert experiences in the future. With that, his product initiatives have kicked back into gear, and the latest is a surprise release for his.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rick Ross Hosted a Major Car and Bike Spectacle at His 235-acre Promise Land Property

Rick Ross showed out with his inaugural Car and Bike Show hosted at his 235-acre Promise Land property in Fayetteville, Georgia. In the past few months, the music mogul has taken to his social media platform to hype up the automotive show which happened this past weekend. Over the years, Rick Ross has shared with fans his own personal fleet of custom cars including a massive tank with Louis Vuitton Monogram print leather, despite recently revealing that he does not even have a driver’s license. Exotic cars from a custom 1971 Chevrolet Impala to the Lamborghini Murcielago and even a firetruck were on display over the weekend at The Promise Land.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Designers & Collections
Apparel
New Balance Adds Hiking Boot Elements to This 2002R Colorway

Since the New Balance 2002R thrusted itself back into the limelight thanks to its “Peace Be the Journey” collaboration with Salehe Bembury back in 2020, the silhouette has been churned out in an abundance of new colorways. Most have been purposefully produced for lifestyle usage, but this forthcoming iteration has been enhanced with various elements that make it fit for hiking trails.
APPAREL
Bulgari Teams Up With Ducati for Special Edition Aluminum Chronograph Watch

Bulgari has teamed up with Ducati for a special edition Aluminum Chronograph watch. The effort between the two Italian entities charts a new path for timepiece collaborations. The new watch is crafted from aluminum, titanium and rubber with a 40 mm-diameter body. As a nod to Ducati’s motorcycle prowess, the watch face is dipped in crimson red, while surrounding details are washed in shades of silver and black. Additionally, the watch features three sports counters, a date display, mechanical automatic BVL 130 movement and is water-resistant to 100 meters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vizn and Siberia Hills Come Together for a 'Fight Club'-Themed Capsule

For its latest collaboration, Siberia Hills has come together with @joy_divizn‘s Vizn on a themed capsule collection. Inspired by David Fincher’s Fight Club, the special range features an array of street staples marked with graphics drawn from the iconic film. Leading the collaboration is a series of overdyed...
APPAREL
Kendrick Lamar Becomes Seventh Artist in History to Debut Four Songs on Top 10 Simultaneously

Kendrick Lamar has made history as only the seventh artist to debut four songs on the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 chart simultaneously. According to Billboard, that list is led by “N95” at No. 3 with 37.2 million streams, 942,000 airplay audience impressions 2,300 sold, followed by “Die Hard” featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer at No. 5 with 27 million streams and 2.4 million airplay audience impressions, “Silent Hill” featuring Kodak Black at No. 7 with 26.5 million streams and “United in Grief” at No. 8 with 25 million streams.
MUSIC
New Balance 990v2 Made In USA "Sea Salt" Just Dropped

It only took a few rounds of footwear collaborations with Aimé Leon Dore for New Balance to quickly realize that Teddy Santis‘ design language strongly resonates with sneaker culture fanatics. The brand clearly values his style sensibilities and design perspective and as a result, brought him on as a creative director back in April 2021. One year later, his first Made in USA collection is gradually starting to be distributed, and the next release on his agenda is the New Balance 990v2 Made In USA “Sea Salt” colorway.
APPAREL
The Latest Awake NY x Crocs Collaboration Is an Ode To Present Day Artisans

Awake NY has joined forces with Crocs for a collaboration dedicated to present day artisans, craftspeople and makers. Both brands have taken inspiration from local artists who have found joy in working in the studio to create. As a service to the New York creative community, Awake NY pays tribute to some of the city’s local artists including Brooklyn Clay Industries, Brooklyn Blooms and Processa. Brooklyn Clay Industries is founded by Reuben King, a New York transplant and Dominica native. The ceramic studio offers a space for people to create through ongoing classes, programs and internships. Brooklyn Blooms is founded by LaParis Phillips, a floral boutique inspired by fashion, art and individuality. Processa is founded by Kiara Cristina Ventura and Kameron Austin Robinson and focuses on highlighting the work and narratives of young artists of color.
APPAREL
A Lil' Kim Biopic Is Currently in the Works

Lil’ Kim recently confirmed that she has a new biopic on the way and will be arriving later this year. In a conversation with the New York Post, Lil’ Kim said that her life story is about to hit the big screens, revealing that her forthcoming biographical flick is “absolutely” on the way. The Brooklyn rapper also said that she plans to release the film in tandem with her upcoming memoir, set to hit bookshelves sometime this year. The book is said to feature intimated details between Lil’ Kim and Biggie, whom she shared a passionate relationship with at the time he was still married to Fait Evans. Kim alludes, “Oh my God, everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known.”
MUSIC
Vincent Leroy Imagines Strange Molecular Clouds Floating Above the Solfataras of Hverir in Iceland

Challenging our perception of real and imagined spaces. Vincent Leroy often journeys to the overlooked and sometimes uninhabitable corners of the world to display his ethereal artwork. Recently, the French artist installed a ghostly halo above an unassuming London alleyway and further back, he distorted the otherworldly landscape of Fjallsárlón, Iceland.
VISUAL ART
'Squid Game' Creator Developing New Satirical Series Based on His Experience of Becoming an Overnight Hit

Squid Game was unarguably one of most popular TV shows in 2021 and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is timid about being a victim of his success. During an interview with Deadline, Hwang revealed that he is developing three new shows — Squid Game season two, a feature film a novel inspired by respected Italian essayist Umberto Eco with the working title Killing Old Man’s Club and a satirical series reflecting Squid Game’s overnight success, currently entitled The Best Show on the Planet. “Season 1’s success has given me an immense amount of pressure and I am having nightmares about the reception for Season 2 not being so good,” he told Deadline.
TV SERIES
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' Set To Earn Largest Debut Week With 450-500K Units

Harry Styles‘ latest studio album Harry’s House is projected to log the biggest debut week of 2022 so far. According to HITS Daily Double, the record is looking to open at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a total of 450,000 to 500,000 units. If the forecasts are correct, Harry’s House will set the record for the largest debut week of 2022 so far — dethroning Kendrick Lamar‘s short-lived reign with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which opened with 295,500 equivalent album units.
MUSIC
LEGO Technic Recreates Ferrari's Daytona SP3

LEGO is expanding its Technic Ultimate Car Concept series with an all-new, 3,778-piece Ferrari Daytona SP3. The 1:8 scale model is packed with details and functions that pay homage to the elegant design and superior engineering of the top-tier sports racer. Notably, the LEGO Technic car features a working 8-speed...
CARS

