OAMC Recruits Gimme 5 for Special-Edition Peacemaker Jacket

Awake NY has joined forces with Crocs for a collaboration dedicated to present day artisans, craftspeople and makers. Both brands have taken inspiration from local artists who have found joy in working in the studio to create. As a service to the New York creative community, Awake NY pays tribute to some of the city’s local artists including Brooklyn Clay Industries, Brooklyn Blooms and Processa. Brooklyn Clay Industries is founded by Reuben King, a New York transplant and Dominica native. The ceramic studio offers a space for people to create through ongoing classes, programs and internships. Brooklyn Blooms is founded by LaParis Phillips, a floral boutique inspired by fashion, art and individuality. Processa is founded by Kiara Cristina Ventura and Kameron Austin Robinson and focuses on highlighting the work and narratives of young artists of color.
