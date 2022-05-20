OAMC Recruits Gimme 5 for Special-Edition Peacemaker Jacket

Lil’ Kim recently confirmed that she has a new biopic on the way and will be arriving later this year. In a conversation with the New York Post, Lil’ Kim said that her life story is about to hit the big screens, revealing that her forthcoming biographical flick is “absolutely” on the way. The Brooklyn rapper also said that she plans to release the film in tandem with her upcoming memoir, set to hit bookshelves sometime this year. The book is said to feature intimated details between Lil’ Kim and Biggie, whom she shared a passionate relationship with at the time he was still married to Fait Evans. Kim alludes, “Oh my God, everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO