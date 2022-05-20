ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New York lawmakers introduce bill proposing speed cameras to run 24/7

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oW1Ns_0fkb4yMK00

As traffic violence across the city continues to spike, lawmakers in Albany have introduced legislation to keep speed cameras on 24/7 as a new effort to get drivers to slow down.

As it is, each speed camera ticket you receive could costs $50 each if a driver exceeds the speed limit by more than 10 mph.

Under the current law, speed cameras are only working Monday - Friday, are turned off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and don't work at all on the weekends. Some lawmakers argue that when these cameras are off is when people are speeding up the most and it costs lives.

"We know that speed cameras help reduce speeding by up to 72 percent once they're installed," said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. "This is a proven tool that we have in our toolkit to help fight reckless driving and save people's lives. There is an urgent crisis on our hands and we know that this is a proven way to slow down cars, and when you slow down cars, you save lives."

The city is investing $900 million in street safety and 1,000 intersections will be redesigned citywide to make it safer for pedestrians. The DOT reported a 69% increase in traffic related deaths during the pandemic, which is why they say this new bill is a goal is to save lives.

This deal is expected to pass in the City Council by early June.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
News 12

Gov. Lamont calls on federal government to do more to stop mass shootings

Gov. Ned Lamont spoke today about mass shootings and government involvement – just a day after a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school. Lamont says what happened in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary is eerily similar to the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost 10 years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#State#Dot#The City Council
News 12

City of Newburgh officials respond to crime cover-up allegations

City of Newburgh officials are breaking their silence about allegations of withholding public information to cover up crime. Mayor Torrance Harvey spoke about it during a City Council meeting Monday night. He said newly enforced policies are restricting the flow of communication between council members, police and the public. Harvey...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to attack school

The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas had warned in online messages minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said Wednesday. Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle...
News 12

Norwalk community honors victims of Texas school shooting with vigil

As the fierce debate rages on over how and if the Texas school shooting could have been prevented, local communities in Connecticut are coming together to honor the victims. A vigil was held on the town green in Norwalk Wednesday for the victims of the shooting. Parents in Norwalk say...
News 12

News 12

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy