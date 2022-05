The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering schoolgirl Ava White claimed he was playing computer games at the time of the stabbing, a court has heard.Twelve-year-old Ava was stabbed to death was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre on 25 November.Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday heard transcripts of police interviews carried out after the teenage boy was arrested in the hours following the stabbing.In his first interview, on 26 November, the defendant denied having been in the city centre that evening and said he was at a friend’s house playing Call Of Duty on a Playstation 4.He told officers he...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO