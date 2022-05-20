ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County Fair needs painted rocks for new project

By Harrison Gereau
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Home Arts, Fine Arts, and Floral Departments of the Saratoga County Fair invite you to participate in their “Garden of Hope” project. The goal is to gather 1,000 hand-painted rocks covered with bright and encouraging messages.

The rocks will be dropped off at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on July 8 and July 9. Fairgoers will be encouraged to take one that they like, enjoy it for a few days, and then place it somewhere in Saratoga County for others to enjoy. If you find one when wandering the streets, you can log and follow the rock on Instagram @scfairrocks or using the hashtag #scfairrocks.

Anyone can participate, and any number of rocks is great! Remember, rocks must be small enough to be easily carried in a pocket and should be painted with weather-resistant paint. Also, make sure you include @scfairrocks on the bottom to make sure your rocks can be followed and liked on Instagram!

If you have any questions or need more information about where and when to drop off, contact the Lewis Building Superintendent at (518) 406-0909.

