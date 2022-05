Southwest Arkansas teams went one for three in state championship softball and baseball games played over the weekend at Benton. Friday afternoon, the Nashville Scrapperettes scored first, to take a one to nothing advantage over Valley View in the 4A State Softball Championship. Scrapperette pitcher Maci McJunkins held Valley View to only two runs scored in the contest, but the Scrapper bats weren’t able to string hits together, and Nashville lost the contest, 2 to 1. The Scrapperettes ended their season with a record of 26 and 5. They were regional tournament champions.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO