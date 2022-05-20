Hempstead County dedicates new courthouse

Lockesburg, ARK–Legacy Academy, Sevier County’s private Christian School in Lockesburg, recognized its award-winning students in a 2-hour ceremony, Thursday evening, before a packed auditorium of students, parents, teachers, friends, and supporters in the community. The theme of the night was, “Joyfully Different” and the school’s founder, Chad Gallagher, exhorted the parents and the students to celebrate the importance of living a Christian life that is counter to prevailing cultural norms often seen today. The night centered around a celebration of the school’s commitment to the Christian faith and to honoring its values with authentic Christian living.
