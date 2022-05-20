Hempstead County dedicates new courthouse

Nashville police are reporting a new scam that involves their own department. Police Chief Amy Marion said her department has received a few phone calls from citizens reporting someone has contacted them, representing themselves as an officer of the Nashville Police Department. Some of the scam callers have even gone as far as using officers real names. The scammer informs the private citizen that there’s an outstanding warrant and to avoid arrest, the citizen can either supply their bank account information or send money, including cash, money order or gift cards, to satisfy the warrant. Marion said this is completely false and is a scam. Do not send money.

NASHVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO