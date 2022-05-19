ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flock cameras helping police catch suspects across metro Atlanta

By Steve Gehlbach, WSB-TV
 4 days ago
DULUTH, Ga. — Deployed by nearly every metro Atlanta police department, Flock Safety cameras are not only helping find stolen cars in real time, but are also helping police solve other crimes.

Most recently, Duluth police say their detectives used the system in partnership with Johns Creek to find and arrest a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

“We believe these cameras have made our community safer on many fronts and have been a game-changer in policing for the Duluth Police Department,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The high-tech license plate readers are mounted on poles, are solar-powered and are about the size of a football.

The Flock cameras capture an image of the back end of each car that passes, recording the make, model, color and any distinctive features along with the tag.

On May 5 around midnight, the driver of a white SUV hit Christopher Kinion, 60, at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial and Howell Ferry Road in Duluth, but kept going.

Kinion died days later at the hospital.

Within hours of the crash, Duluth officers contacted Johns Creek police and asked to search their Flock system.

One of their 20 cameras, installed on Abbotts Bridge Road leading into Fulton County at the river, picked up what turned out to be the SUV involved in the hit-and-run.

“They went into our system and could literally search that timeframe, and any trucks that match the description of the eye-witness account and find the one suspect vehicle that fit that description,” said Josh Thomas, Flock Safety’s vice president of communications.

Duluth detectives then contacted the registered owner at his home in Johns Creek and found front-end damage to his SUV.

Police arrested Davendra Gautam, 59, who is now charged with homicide by vehicle.

“It’s amazing to be able to solve some of these crimes and help people, because I can’t imagine me as a family member losing somebody then not having a tip to go on,” said Lt. Deb Kalish of the Johns Creek Police Department.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
The Citizen Online

Police report rage cases of the road and restaurant varieties

There is no shortage of tempers flaring these days in locations across America. Closer to home, the short-fuse phenomena of demand and accusation could be seen recently in Peachtree City, though without any injury. One such example was evidenced on May 15, when Peachtree City police were called to Mike...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Suspected homicide/suicide on Austell Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department is investigating a suspected homicide/suicide on Austell Road. Here is the public information release:. At approximately 6:20 p.m. Cobb County Police responded to Westbrook Mobile Home Park at 3345 Austell Road to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Former restaurant employee shot after firing on officers

ATLANTA – A former Fogo de Chao employee was involved in an OIS after a call to 911 about a former employee being abusive at the restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 18, 2022. One man has died. One security guard was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Men killed in Cobb County murder-suicide identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A domestic dispute turned deadly Sunday evening in Cobb County. According to Cobb County Police, officers were dispatched to the Westbrook Mobile Home Park on Austell Road in reference to an adult male who had been shot. Preliminary information indicates that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WRAL

Atlanta pastor stabbed to death by man she was trying to mentor

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Atlanta pastor stabbed to death by man she was trying to mentor. A metro-Atlanta church is mourning the loss of their pastor this weekend. Dekalb...
ATLANTA, GA
CNN

Atlanta man conned out of $1,500 after phone scammer threatens to kill his mom

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man claims he was conned out of $1,500 after a scammer pretended to hold his mother hostage over the phone and threatened to kill her. Blake Smith received one of the scariest phone calls last Friday while working from home. His caller ID showed his mother, Susan, was calling but when he picked up the phone, all he heard was a woman crying hysterically.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Prosecutor says Gunna, Young Thug were 'followed by snipers'

A Fulton County prosecutor said Gunna, Sergio Kitchens, and Young Thug, Jeffrey Williams, are part of the "command structure" of YSL, or Young Slime Life. He said associates were arrested for following them in a car, which possessed illegal guns. He pointed to song lyrics that he says taunt law enforcement.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

