Video captures ‘smash n’ grab’ burglary at Charlotte vape shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mad dash by a brazen group of thieves in a scary smash n’ grab of a Charlotte business has the owner very upset.

Video from the store showed five guys in the middle of the night – up to no good – bust into the tobacco and vape shop on East Independence Boulevard and make a mad dash to steal as much merchandise as they could in a very short time.

Owner Eeed Wharat was shocked when he saw his surveillance video.

Wharat, who just opened his business, says the suspects knew what they were after.

“They grabbed the expensive stuff, the CBD and all the tobacco they targeted what they wanted and knew where to get it,” said Hwarat.

CMPD says suspects swarming in a smash n’ grab like this are all too common right now.

“From my understanding, they used a rock that was outside to smash the window. And it was just a takeover inside and luckily there were no employees inside,” said Det. Ricky Smith from CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Wharat has installed metal security bars in front of his storefront and he’s waiting on the new glass to be installed. He’s also staying up nights patrolling his business since the attack.

The attack is personal for Wharat, who says he lost a lot of money from this robbery.

“Including the 2 panes of glass and the metal security doors and merchandise lost it totals about $25,000,” he said.

CMPD says they’re looking for the suspects, but they need your help.

“The video is pretty good. We’re hoping that somebody recognizes these guys and gives us a call,” said Det. Smith.

If you know anything you’re asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app by phone. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest, and you will remain anonymous.

