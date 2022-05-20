ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Republican Primary Candidates

By BirminghamWatch
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 5 days ago
Deputy District Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit, Bessemer...

PBS NewsHour

2022 Arkansas Primary Election Results

In the Arkansas primary elections Tuesday, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is a front-runner for the Republican nomination for governor. And two-term U.S. Sen. John Boozman hopes to fend off a challenge from three Republican rivals in a race in which he’s had to rely on his endorsement from Trump as well as the state’s top GOP figures.
ARKANSAS STATE
Elections
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
WSAZ

Booker wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Charles Booker has won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for the U.S. Senate in the Kentucky primary election, according to the Associated Press. Booker’s victory comes after his defeat in 2020, where he narrowly lost his party’s nomination to Amy McGrath. McGrath was later defeated by...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Harry Still III, Republican, Attorney General

Political experience: Ran unsuccessful for mayor of Bay Minette in 2020. Professional experience: Lawyer with law office in Bay Minette, and has worked as a county manager. Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration from Auburn University in 1997, master’s degree in public administration from Troy University in 2000, and law degree from the Birmingham School of Law.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Ballotpedia News

Boozman defeats three challengers to win the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Arkansas outright

Incumbent John Boozman defeated three other candidates—Jake Bequette, Heath Loftis, and Jan Morgan—in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Arkansas on May 24, 2022. Dr. Jay Barth, emeritus professor of politics at Hendrix College, said the key question in the primary was whether Boozman would be able to get more than 50% of the vote and avoid a runoff. With 90% of precincts reporting, Boozman led with 58% of the vote, followed by Bequette with 21% and Morgan with 19%.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Mo Brooks forces a runoff in his Republican primary for Alabama senator after Trump pulled his endorsement for being 'too woke' for telling his supporters to move on from the 2020 election

The Alabama Senate race will advance to a runoff between Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Britt, the former chief of staff for outgoing Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt was 15 points ahead of Brooks, but failed to capture 50 percent of the vote, triggering a runoff election on June 16. With...
ALABAMA STATE
fcfreepress

Senate GOP Primary Count Tightens

June 8 could be the time the winner is officially known in a Pennsylvania Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by the retiring Pat Toomey. On Friday, the lead established by Dr. Mehmet Oz over David McCormick from Election Day was cut in half to just more than 1,000 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast. A difference of 0.5% or less triggers an automatic recount, per state law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

