Indiana State

Indiana Firefighter Shot and Killed By Driver He Stopped To Help

SCDNReports
 5 days ago

Indiana Firefighter killedSCDN Graphics Department

by Cyn Mackley, Midwest Crime and Justice Editor

A driver who ran out of gas shot and killed an Indiana firefighter who stopped to lend a hand.

Indiana State Police say pulled to the side of the road on SR 135 just south of Palmyra after he ran out of gas. Moore asked a local resident for help before returning to his vehicle.

That's when Palmyra Police Officer Zachary Holly stopped to help. Harrison Township Firefighter Jacob McClanahan, and a friend who were traveling together in a pick-up truck also stopped to assist. 

That's when Moore pulled a shotgun out of the vehicle and began firing. He shot and killed McClanahan before Officer Holly shot and killed Moore.

Investigators don't know why Justin Moore, who is from Owensboro, Kentucky, was traveling in Indiana.

McClanahan's fellow firefighters paid tribute to him on Facebook. " Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping & rendering aid. Jacob is a true hero that will forever be remembered living the selfless life he did. A true firefighter that was always there when you needed help. Godspeed Jacob T. McClanahan. Your brothers at Harrison Township will miss you. Gone but never forgotten."

Ms. T. from Ind.
5d ago

This is so sad. A good person wanted to help out and got shot. My condolences to out to the family🙏. We all have cell phones,we should just call police and let them assist.

Henrique Guzman
5d ago

trying to help out isn't considered as the norm anymore. R.I.P. friend. You were born with a caring heart. My condolences to all his family members.🙏😇

Guest
5d ago

So so sad he was only trying to help no reason for this to happen sending lots of prayers love and hugs to his family and friends he had such a good heart try ing to help someone This makes my blood boil!!!

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

