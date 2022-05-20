Indiana Firefighter Shot and Killed By Driver He Stopped To Help

Indiana Firefighter killed SCDN Graphics Department

by Cyn Mackley, Midwest Crime and Justice Editor

A driver who ran out of gas shot and killed an Indiana firefighter who stopped to lend a hand.

Indiana State Police say pulled to the side of the road on SR 135 just south of Palmyra after he ran out of gas. Moore asked a local resident for help before returning to his vehicle.

That's when Palmyra Police Officer Zachary Holly stopped to help. Harrison Township Firefighter Jacob McClanahan, and a friend who were traveling together in a pick-up truck also stopped to assist.

That's when Moore pulled a shotgun out of the vehicle and began firing. He shot and killed McClanahan before Officer Holly shot and killed Moore.

Investigators don't know why Justin Moore, who is from Owensboro, Kentucky, was traveling in Indiana.

McClanahan's fellow firefighters paid tribute to him on Facebook. " Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping & rendering aid. Jacob is a true hero that will forever be remembered living the selfless life he did. A true firefighter that was always there when you needed help. Godspeed Jacob T. McClanahan. Your brothers at Harrison Township will miss you. Gone but never forgotten."