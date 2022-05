(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 4.6 days suitable for field work on average last week. The statewide average temperature was 66.1 degrees last week, 1 degree above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.40 inches last week around the state, 0.51 inches above normal. As of Sunday, corn planted reached 78%, even with the 5-year average. Soybeans planted reached 62%, compared to the 5-year average of 57%. Winter wheat headed was 71%, compared to the 5-year average of 82%. Winter wheat condition was rated 15% poor to very poor, 30% fair, and 55% good to excellent. Area farmers say nearly all the local corn crop has been planted with well over half the soybeans now planted. All are reminded to think “safety first” as the spring planting season continues.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO