Alton, IL

Confluence Tower reopens for season

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower has reopened for the season. Visitors take an elevator to three different platforms set at 50 feet, 100...

KICK AM 1530

A New Recreational Waterway Near St. Louis Opens This Weekend

If you're looking for a new water entertainment option in Missouri, you won't have to travel far as there's a new waterway opening north of St. Louis this weekend. The new area is Dardenne Creek Blueway and it's located in St. Charles County. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared video of the project which is now done with phase 1 of the vision for this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway Is Closing Indefinitely

Yet another beloved St. Louis institution is closing indefinitely. Your favorite Slinger supplier, the Courtesy Diner (CourtesyDiner.com) at 3153 South Kingshighway, will close at the end of service on Wednesday, May 25. The other two Courtesy Diner locations (1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road) will remain open.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

4Hens Creole Kitchen gives us all some southern comfort right here in the STL

Named one of the top new places to eat in St. Louis, 4Hens Creole Kitchen has a lot to cluck about. Visit them at the food hall inside The City Foundry STL and get one of their baskets. Woo man, you will taste what we are trying to write about. Let us suggest the Chicken D’awlins, the Swamp Thang, or the Down and Dirty salad! Don’t forget about the Little Chicks meal made for kids and be sure to wash it all down with Little Chicks lemonade!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fair Saint Louis announces music headliners

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fair Saint Louis announced their 2022 music lineup to celebrate America’s birthday. Different artists will perform at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village. The top headliners for the fair will include:. X Ambassadors. Well Hungarians. Tyler Farr. Rodney Atkins. Third Eye Blind. Coolio. Montell Jordan.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Frankie Martin’s Food Truck Garden slated to open in June

Frankie Martin’s Food Truck Garden, named after Cottleville resident Frank J. Martin, is slated to open in June, though at press time a firm opening date has not been set, according to development co-founder Brian Hardesty. However, the St. Louis Bourbon Society will be hosting a Bourbon-&-Brews event at Frankie Martin’s Garden from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to the venue’s Facebook page.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
advantagenews.com

Several honored at RBGA Chamber Choice Awards

The Riverbend Growth Association hosted its first large indoor gathering in two years on Wednesday during the first ever Chamber Choice Awards. Held at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons, the luncheon honored Small Business of the Month winners from the past two years, local businesses, volunteers, and retirees.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Woman wins $50,000 on scratchers ticket in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman who went to a St. Louis gas station to get a soda ended up winning $50,000 on a scratchers ticket. The Missouri Lottery says the woman won a $50,000 Scratchers prize after she purchased a “Lucky Ca$h” ticket at the QuikTrip in the 9100 block of Gravois Road. Lottery officials say the woman was buying a soda, then made a decision to purchase to buy a ticket at the checkout counter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

PRCA Rodeo This Weekend In Farmington

(Farmington) The St. Francois County PRCA Rodeo is coming back to Farmington this Friday and Saturday at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. Ann Goodman is the Rodeo Co-Chair and she says that this weekend will be a lot of fun for the whole family. Goodman says the Navarre Trickriders are...
FARMINGTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: Vaunted Cannabis Company Cookies Brings its Potent Strains to St. Louis

After a long wait and with a considerable amount of fanfare, the lifestyle brand turned vaunted cannabis company Cookies has officially entered the St. Louis market. The popular San Francisco-based brand, founded in 2010 by rapper Berner and Bay area breeder and cultivator Jai, has partnered with Swade Cannabis to unleash its products on the Show-Me State. Cookies teamed up with Swade’s cultivation arm, BeLeaf Medical, to bring its strains to St. Louis’ five Swade locations on May 15, even celebrating the launch with an after-party at the Whiskey Ring.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thisis50.com

County Boy Records Own ShawnieB Takes Over St. Louis, Missouri!

County Boy Records Own ShawnieB takes over St. Louis, Missouri one video at a time, he has stayed consistent in all of his drops. His most recent successful video was “Chose”, which was shot by Kole, and produced by T Square Beats. ShawnieB has already established himself as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot in the hip in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the hip in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania just off of Broadway. Police were at the scene. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Dawn Michelle Phillips

Dawn Michelle Phillips, 57, died April 30, 2022 at AdventHealth in Celebration, FL. Born August 7, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of Floyd E. and Barbara (Miles) Eby. Mrs. Phillips was a home health aide. She enjoyed camping, shopping and going to the beach and she loved her nieces and nephews. On June 28, 2004 she married Robert Clarence Phillips Jr. in East Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a son, Chance Edwards of East Alton, two brothers, Mark Burns of Cottage Hills, and Troy Eby (Yvonne) of Edwardsville, four sisters, Jackie King (Keith) of Selma, AL, Billie Hoxsie (Rob) of Elsah, Lawana Hunciker of Cottage Hills, and Tammy Clendenny (Devin) of Cottage Hills, her best friend, Brenda Rutz of Collinsville and her faithful companion, Joey. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Five new restaurants coming to Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This summer St. Louis food lovers will have a lot of new options in Midtown as several new concepts will open on Locust. The development of the former Beaumont Telephone Exchange Building helped spur growth on Locust and now more excitement is coming. “Part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Juneteenth Celebration June 18 in Alton

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. While slavery has been gone for generations in the United States, Juneteenth is a commemoration of the message of the end of slavery being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas in June of 1865.
ALTON, IL

