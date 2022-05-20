Confluence Tower reopens for season

Dawn Michelle Phillips, 57, died April 30, 2022 at AdventHealth in Celebration, FL. Born August 7, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of Floyd E. and Barbara (Miles) Eby. Mrs. Phillips was a home health aide. She enjoyed camping, shopping and going to the beach and she loved her nieces and nephews. On June 28, 2004 she married Robert Clarence Phillips Jr. in East Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a son, Chance Edwards of East Alton, two brothers, Mark Burns of Cottage Hills, and Troy Eby (Yvonne) of Edwardsville, four sisters, Jackie King (Keith) of Selma, AL, Billie Hoxsie (Rob) of Elsah, Lawana Hunciker of Cottage Hills, and Tammy Clendenny (Devin) of Cottage Hills, her best friend, Brenda Rutz of Collinsville and her faithful companion, Joey. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Comments / 1