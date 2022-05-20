ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tourism officials discuss the future of tourism and conventions

Cover picture for the articleIllinois tourism officials have convened onto Springfield this week to discuss the state of the industry and the plan moving forward. The Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB) represents 37 local destination organizations and 250 industry professionals from around Illinois that drive the state’s visitor economy....

U.S. Census update for Illinois contradicts independent outbound migration analysis

Following a report that the U.S. Census undercounted the state of Illinois, government leaders were quick to proclaim that Illinois is growing, but others disagree. According to their Post Enumeration survey, Illinois’ population was undercounted by nearly 2%, the equivalent of 250,000 people. That's a swing of 268,000 people from the previous Census report showing 18,000 fewer people in the state. The results do not change the official population numbers of Illinois, nor do they affect congressional reapportionment. Illinois lost a congressional seat following the 2020 Census because of population decline.
ILLINOIS STATE
Film tax credit aims to spur movie production in Illinois

A thriving film and television show industry in Illinois will get a boost in July from taxpayers. Established in 2008, the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit provides a 30% tax credit for all qualified expenditures, including resident cast, crew and vendor costs. The program will expand to a $500,000 cap...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois joins "Border to Border" seatbelt campaign

Now through the Memorial Day Holiday, IDOT, the Illinois State Police, and hundreds of local law enforcement agencies are teaming up as part of the national "Border to Border" campaign to enforce seatbelt laws. You should expect to see a greater police presence on the roads, according to IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel.
ILLINOIS STATE
COVID uptick in Madison County

Health officials are still asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise around Madison County. Whether you’ve not been vaccinated or are eligible for a second booster shot, the head of the Madison County Health Department says there is plenty of vaccine available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Patrick Coburn

Patrick Coburn, 81, of Chicago, and a native of Madison County, Ill., passed away peacefully May 18,2022. He spent his entire newspaper career at The State Journal- Register and the Illinois State Register, a predecessor to Springfield’s current daily newspaper. He used the practical skills learned at Eastern Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois one of 3 states with no motorcycle helmet law

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and a national organization claims Illinois can do more to keep bikers alive. Fatal motorcycle crashes jumped 13% in Illinois last year, higher than the national average of a 9% increase. Nationwide, 6,101 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in 2021, the highest number on record.
ILLINOIS STATE
Godfrey buildings deteriorating, who should pay the demo cost?

Two buildings along Godfrey Road need to be torn down, according to a couple of village officials. The two structures are on the former Halloran Auto Sales property, which was recently sold to a developer. The big picture includes the extension of Stamper Lane into the property to allow access to new retail establishments.
GODFREY, IL
Juneteenth Celebration June 18 in Alton

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. While slavery has been gone for generations in the United States, Juneteenth is a commemoration of the message of the end of slavery being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas in June of 1865.
ALTON, IL
Madison County TRIAD, Health Dept

Your browser does not support the audio element. Toni Corona from the Madison County Health Department and Capt. Kris Tharp join the show to talk about the department and helping older adults.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Grafton approves new taxing forms

Overnight stays in Grafton are quite popular, and the city wants to make sure it’s getting it’s cut of taxes from the industry. With the advent of online booking agencies, the thought is some tax money is not being collected, so the city has updated its taxing forms.
GRAFTON, IL
Several honored at RBGA Chamber Choice Awards

The Riverbend Growth Association hosted its first large indoor gathering in two years on Wednesday during the first ever Chamber Choice Awards. Held at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons, the luncheon honored Small Business of the Month winners from the past two years, local businesses, volunteers, and retirees.
ALTON, IL
Fuel retailers: Pritzker political ad, lawmaker’s ‘good things’ comment show politics of pump sticker mandate

With the implementation of the mandated gas pump sticker announcing a delay in a gas tax increase looming, a pending lawsuit argues the legislative intent is political. Part of the state budget that begins July 1 is a delay in the annual gas tax increase, an estimated two cents a gallon. The delay is for six months with the expected increase taking effect at the pump Jan. 1 with another scheduled increase July 1, 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Conventions#Economy#Iccvb Board Chair#Visit Quad Cities
Steven Nicholas Janssen

Steven Nicolas Janssen, 20, passed away May 10, 2022 of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Springfield, MO. Born March 2, 2002 in Alton, he was the son of Amy Bodenstab of Edwardsville and Steven Janssen of Godfrey. Known by many as "Big Tex", he was a great friend...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Several tornadoes hit STL region last week

The National Weather Service in St. Louis wrapped up its investigation into last Thursday’s severe weather outbreak and says there were a total of eight tornadoes that hit the region. Five were in Missouri and three in Illinois, including the strongest that struck parts of Breese and Greenville. That...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry T. Montgomery

Larry T. Montgomery 81, died at 1:40 AM Friday May 20, 2022 of Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Larry was born March 27, 1941 in Princeton, Indiana. He was the son of the late John T and Georgia Mae Oskins Montgomery. Larry graduated from Princeton High School in 1959 where he played basketball and baseball. He attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale on a baseball scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelors Degrees in Education. He then went on to receive a Masters Degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State (Truman State) in 1972. Larry taught history and economics at Alton High School where he also coached baseball and soccer. He served as Assistant Principal for 5 years before retiring in 1994. He was a past member of the Optimist Club and had also served on the board for Senior Services Plus. Larry coached both his son and daughter in baseball and softball for the Khoury League. He also coached a select soccer team for his son. Larry was happiest when he was around friends, and especially family. He attended all his grandchildren’s sporting events and plays, from peewee games throughout college. Larry married his high school sweetheart Marilyn J. Alvis on September 22, 1963. Along with his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his daughter Cynthia File of Alton, son Christopher (Natalie) Montgomery of East Alton, six grandchildren; John “JT” (Taylor) File, Jacob File, Joey File, Treyton Edwards, Andrew Montgomery, and Ivy Montgomery, and a great granddaughter Blake Madison File. Also surviving is his nephew BJ Bishop of Florida; brothers and sister in law, John and Ann Dunn of Indiana, Eugene and Melinda Dunn of Indiana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Linda Bishop, nephew Charlie Davis, and brother and sister-in-law Frank and Judy Alvis. There will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital - Stroke and Cerebrovascular Program at support.stlouischildrens.org. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Max Legate

Max Legate, 68 of Marissa, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home in Marissa. Max was born on May 27, 1953 in Racine, WI; the son of the late Maxwell Buford and Juanita Lucille (Fresen) Legate. Max was an operator for Granite City Steel for over 35 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Max loved to stay active and was known as a very competitive bowler, bowling 17 plus 300 games. He enjoyed being outside playing golf, riding his Harley, hunting and was and expert sharpshooter. He was active in the Granite City community, coaching the Granite City Warriors Hockey team and when he was out and about Max never met a stranger. His friends and family knew him as a man that had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone. Most of all Max loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Dawn Michelle Phillips

Dawn Michelle Phillips, 57, died April 30, 2022 at AdventHealth in Celebration, FL. Born August 7, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of Floyd E. and Barbara (Miles) Eby. Mrs. Phillips was a home health aide. She enjoyed camping, shopping and going to the beach and she loved her nieces and nephews. On June 28, 2004 she married Robert Clarence Phillips Jr. in East Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a son, Chance Edwards of East Alton, two brothers, Mark Burns of Cottage Hills, and Troy Eby (Yvonne) of Edwardsville, four sisters, Jackie King (Keith) of Selma, AL, Billie Hoxsie (Rob) of Elsah, Lawana Hunciker of Cottage Hills, and Tammy Clendenny (Devin) of Cottage Hills, her best friend, Brenda Rutz of Collinsville and her faithful companion, Joey. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Adam T. Rhodes

Adam T. Rhodes, 34, passed away at 6:23pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. John’s Mercy Hospital. He was born on October 10, 1987, in Alton, the son of Randon and Christine (Lewis) Rhodes. Survivors include his father and step – mom: Randon and Linda Rhodes of Wood River, his mom and step – dad: Christine and Paul Hoover of Bethalto, a sister and brother in law: Laura and William Higgins of Moberly, Missouri, two nieces: Kennedy and Claire, his maternal grandparents: Charles and Alice Lewis of Alton, three step sisters, two step brothers, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
ALTON, IL
Linda D. Wineinger

Linda D. Wineinger, 81, of Wood River, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:52 am with her family by her side. She was born December 24, 1940, the daughter of Russel and Margaret (Trokey) White. On July 2, 1960, Linda married Kenneth Wineinger in Potosi, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2017.
WOOD RIVER, IL
John Alvin Lucker

John Alvin Lucker, 70, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on August 25, 1951, in Alton, to the late Alvin and June (Hubner) Lucker. John retired from Schnucks as a custodian. He is survived by three brothers, Jim (Karen)...
BRIGHTON, IL

