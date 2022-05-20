Open House Scheduled for this Weekend in Mariners Cove

16975 Bellevue Ct., Millville, DE. Beautiful end unit townhouse on spacious lot which can be enjoyed from the screen porch. 3 BR, 2 1/2 baths, attached garage, driveway with 2 parking spaces, breakfast area, dining area, open floor plan, eat-in kitchen, wainscoting. Many amenities including multiple community pools, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, playground, dog park, fishing pond and running/walking paths. Bishops Landing also offers a beach shuttle. $525,000. For further information call listing agent, Gina White at 302-227-6131.
Typically blooming around Christmas, an army of red amaryllis have brought their deep red blooms to a house east of Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach. The flowers are located on the corner of Prospect Street and East Lake Drive, on the property of Enid and Jay Lagree. Inspired by the...
It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
Facing a June 1 expiration date of COVID-related policies for outdoor dining rules on private property, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted unanimously in favor of extending those policies through Nov. 1. During a May 20 meeting, Mayor Stan Mills began the discussion by laying out the options before commissioners – do...
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes 1776 Steakhouse as a participant for 2022. 1776 Steakhouse is a premium steakhouse and seafood restaurant. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center.
V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach has been granted a conditional use to construct a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot office building on a three-acre parcel on the southwestern corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. At its May...
Just in time for the start of the summer season, the family of Arena’s restaurants has expanded with its newest member – Arena’s Pub. Found off the southbound side of Route 1 in the Harbor Square shopping center near the intersection of Route 24, the new restaurant is located in the space that used to be Pickled Pig Pub.
3 Collins St #B, Dewey. Has direct panoramic ocean views up and down the beach. 4 BR, 2 1/2 baths. Furnished. 3 levels: entry on lower level, stairs up to level with 2 BR and a bath in between; 2nd level is living area with open floor plan including living room, dining room, high quality kitchen, stacked washer/dryer and gorgeous views; 3rd level has 2 BR with bath in between. Is currently a rental property and all leases must be honored for 2022 summer season. $2,100,000. Call Crowley listing agent, Sherry Ternahan, 302-227-6131.
Development in Lewes can be a polarizing issue, and controversy surrounding new subdivisions has highlighted the universal need for clarity and a desire to almost entirely replace the city’s code regarding subdivisions and land development. Members of the public were given a chance to voice their concerns on a draft crafted by a subcommittee of the planning commission at a public hearing May 10. Definitions and questions about the preservation of history highlighted concerns.
Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”
Welcome to 35867 South Canal Street, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Come inside this beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath manufactured home located in an ideal spot for all the water lovers! Step right outside and see the canal that leads into the Rehoboth Bay. A great location for boaters, fisherman and beach lovers! Just a short drive to the Delaware and Maryland Beaches. Bay City offers many recreational options including Tennis and basketball Courts, a private beach, boat slips, boat ramp and marina. Not to mention a community playground for the kids! Walk inside this beautiful home to a sunroom that looks directly down the canal and has a water view from 3 sides of the house! Sip your morning coffee on the deck and watch a beautiful sunrise reflecting off of the canal. Walk in the house and see this beautiful open concept with new floors and an updated kitchen. Admire the beautiful hand painted mural of the Rehoboth Bay from the same artist that painted the Kraken mural on Dogfish Head in downtown Rehoboth Beach. Just updated in 2020 the kitchen makes you just want to make a gourmet dinner or snack. This gourmet kitchen has new floors, cabinets, countertops and appliances that even if you don't cook you will feel like you will want to, and the coffee bar will keep you going all day long for all your beach and water activities! And speaking of water activities the yard is a very large sized to bring your boats and jet skis to be stored. The master bedroom is a beautiful space with new floors just replaced in 2022 and equipped with a view of another canal and wetlands from the window! This home also comes with two other bedrooms perfect for kids, guests or other family members. This house gives you the perfect bay living feel, walk in and feel right at home! Schedule your showing today! You won't want to miss this beautiful home!
Looking to turn their respective businesses into a one-stop shop for athletes looking to excel and individuals interested in maintaining functional movement, OutTrain Fitness & Performance, Elite PT and Right Balance Pilates have partnered to open a studio on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. In the former space of Stuart...
After weeks of colder weather and two years of a worldwide pandemic, it's time for the Delaware and Maryland beaches to triumphantly celebrate a Memorial Day Weekend the way it used to be prior to 2020. And that means the start of several months of fun in the sun, family...
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, May 28, at George H.P. Smith Park. If it rains, the market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road. The 31 farmer-producers will bring lots of beautiful strawberries, Swiss chard, spinach,...
The Cape Artists honor Memorial Day and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
If this past weekend’s weather is any indication, summer temperatures have finally arrived in the Cape Region. A hot and humid weekend means locals and visitors flock to the beach. In this image taken in the 1960s, the sand-covered main parking lot at Cape Henlopen State Park has plenty of spaces left for beachgoers. Cape Henlopen State Park was established in 1964 after the U.S. Department of Defense declared 543 acres as surplus property. The park now contains nearly 5,200 acres. Fort Miles operated until 1992, including facilities like the large communications array in the top right of the image.
The May Lunch with a Purpose, benefiting Village Volunteers, was held at Baywood May 4. Attendees came to celebrate this important organization which is a completely volunteer effort extending services to older adults who wish to live independently in their own homes as long as they can and avoid isolation. Village Volunteers serves areas of Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach. Funds and donations raised during the luncheon are used to help identify older adults in need of support. Lunch with a Purpose events are held from September through May, each month supporting a unique organization. As this season concludes, organizers extend great thanks to all who have participated. For details, go to Lunch with a Purpose/Coastal Delaware on Facebook.
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission did not take action on an amended rental program ordinance during its May 12 meeting. Instead, the commission voted to leave the record open to get more input on the program from county staff regarding the size of parcels within designated growth areas where the ordinance would be in effect.
The Sussex Gardeners recently led a workshop at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library to help youngsters create flower arrangements for Mothers’ Day gifts. The program began with a librarian reading aloud from a pop-up book on flowers. Garden club members then provided the children with all the materials they needed to design their own floral creations to bring home for Mother’s Day.
Gov. John Carney terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County May 25 two days after enacting it because of a barge fire in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” Carney said. “We are terminating the local State of Emergency put in place to support their response efforts. Thank you to all of the parties involved in this emergency, including our partners in the Fire Department of New York.”
