BLOOMINGTON – Police are releasing new information about a vehicle that was possibly used during an armed robbery and shooting last week on Bloomington’s southeast side. Officers were called on Wednesday, May 25 around 2:38 p.m. for a hold up at a pawn shop in the 2000 block of Ireland Grove Road. Bloomington Police said an employee had been battered and located evidence that shots were fired inside the business.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO