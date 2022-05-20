Body brought from Lehigh Acres disturbance scene

A body was removed from a home in Lehigh Acres, some 12 hours after Lee County deputies first arrived at the scene.

A neighbor says the situation began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Truman Ave. home, and that law enforcement arrived at the home shortly thereafter.

Police tape has roped off a home near the 11th St. intersection of Truman Ave. Lee County deputy vehicles and Crime Scene Unit vehicles remain on the scene as of 10 a.m.

Our crews reported seeing the coroner's unit arrive around 9 a.m., and a body on a stretcher was removed from the premises about a half-hour later.

At this time, Lee County Sheriff's officials have not provided any details about their ongoing investigation.

We are working with deputies to gather more information on what happened.