New Zealand finds 3 positive COVID tests on tour in England

HOVE, England (AP) — Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warmup match against Sussex.

Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.

The four-day warmup match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.

England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord’s before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.

The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.

