ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

New Zealand finds 3 positive COVID tests on tour in England

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HOVE, England (AP) — Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warmup match against Sussex.

Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.

The four-day warmup match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.

England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord’s before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.

The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Tim Southee
Person
Shane Jurgensen
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Covid#Cricket#Indian Premier League#Hove#Ap#Warmup
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

912K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy