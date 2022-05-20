ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State jobs openings still exist

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- While South Dakota state employees will get a six percent raise on July first, there are still hundreds...

hubcityradio.com

Comments / 1

hubcityradio.com

Governor Noem signs Executive Orders

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Monday, Governor Kristi Noem signed two executive orders. Executive Order 2022-04 provides relief to farmers who have had to delay planting due to weather and soil conditions by allowing them to move over-width farming equipment from two hours before sunrise to two hours after sunset.
POLITICS
hubcityradio.com

Preview of candidates for District 16 House seats

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Three republican candidates will be on the primary ballot next month for two House seats in District 16 in southeast South Dakota. Representative Kevin Jensen of Canton is running for his fourth term. Jensen says there was room for tax cuts in this years legislative session. Jensen says...
CANTON, SD
hubcityradio.com

MidAmerican Energy to request natural gas increase

DES MOINES, I.A.(WNAX)- MidAmerican Energy will ask the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission for a natural gas rate increase. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood says its needed for continued investments and improvements in their distribution system. Greenwood says the actual price of natural gas can change very rapidly. Greenwood says its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hubcityradio.com

Senators Thune & Rounds joins bipartisan bill to protect South Dakota VA facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C.(Press Release) — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today joined his colleagues in introducing the Elimination of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Act. This legislation would eliminate the commission that is tasked with identifying facilities that should be consolidated or realigned and protect the several VA facilities across South Dakota that have been so designated. In March, Thune led the South Dakota delegation in sending a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough upon the release of the VA’s recommendations for the AIR Commission, which, if implemented, would significantly reduce services in Fort Meade, Hot Springs, Sioux Falls, and Wagner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SD Tourism adjusting how to promote itself due to high gas prices

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Despite gas prices over four fifty a gallon nationally, surveys continue to show people planning to travel in large numbers this summer. South Dakota Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says they update their marketing almost continually. Hagen says they are working with tourism operators to help them devise...
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

