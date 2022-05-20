State jobs openings still exist

WASHINGTON, D.C.(Press Release) — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today joined his colleagues in introducing the Elimination of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Act. This legislation would eliminate the commission that is tasked with identifying facilities that should be consolidated or realigned and protect the several VA facilities across South Dakota that have been so designated. In March, Thune led the South Dakota delegation in sending a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough upon the release of the VA’s recommendations for the AIR Commission, which, if implemented, would significantly reduce services in Fort Meade, Hot Springs, Sioux Falls, and Wagner.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO