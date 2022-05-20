What to do in Wichita this weekend, next week: Shop, drink and hear live music

The weather is warming up and so are the outdoor events in Wichita. This weekend and next week include several opportunities to shop, drink and listen to music outside. Here’s a look at some of the fun things going on:

Brooks & Dunn in Wichita

7 p.m. Friday, Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

Country legends Brooks & Dunn will bring their “Reboot 2020” tour to Wichita for a 7 p.m. Friday show at Intrust Bank Arena. The duo, known for hits like “My Maria” and “Neon Moon,” is made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who hit the road for the first time in 10 years in 2021. In December, they finished their long-running residency with Reba McEntire at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas called “Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas.” Tickets to the show are $29 to $150 at www.selectaseat.com , by calling 316-755-7328 and at the Select-a-Seat box office inside Intrust Bank Arena. The opening acts for the Wichita show will be Jordan Davis and Jackson Dean.

Regan comedy

8 p.m. Saturday, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

Comedian Brian Regan will return to Wichita on Saturday for a performance at the Orpheum Theatre. Regan, who is known for his non-stop comedy tours, his comedy specials and for co-starring in Peter Farrelly’s series Amazon Prime series “Loudermilk,” will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 and $44.50 and are available at www.selectaseat.com , by calling 316-755-7328 and at the Select-a-Seat box office inside Intrust Bank Arena.

Botanica concert series

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Botanica, 701 Amidon

Botanica is launching a new monthly summer concert series called Twilight Tunes on the Terrace, and it starts on Tuesday with a show by Jared Deck. The series will continue with Lander Ballard on June 28, Stimulus on July 26 and Across the Pond on Aug. 23. Doors will open for each show at 5:30 p.m., and the concerts will start at 6:30 and last until 8:30. Cocktails, beer and wine will be available for purchase as will dinner from Molino’s Mexican Cuisine. People also can bring their own picnics, but no outside alcohol will be allowed. Tickets all must be purchased in advance and are $12 or $10 members and $6 for premiere members. They’re available at botanica.org/twilight-tunes-on-the-terrace/

Purple Party

7 p.m. Saturday, Wave, 650 E. Second

The Purple Part at Wave on Saturday is a tribute to the late artist Prince and will feature DJ Carbon spinning music from the artist’s catalog. The event also will feature local merchants, a live art exhibition and food. Attendees are encouraged to dress in purple and there will be prizes for the best dressed and best Prince lookalike. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and are available at waveict.com. The party is open to ages 21 and over only.

Art & Ale

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island Live, 101 N. Rock Island

The big Art & Ale Pop Up Market returns on Sunday and will be set up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rock Island Live, 101 N. Rock Island. It will feature local vendors selling things like candles, clothing, crafts and cupcakes, and the event will also include live music and beer.

Margaritas & Mojitos

6-10 p.m. Friday, Exploration Place Festival Plaza

FestiveICT, the group responsible for Wichita Taco Fest, is bringing back this event, which it first put on in 2019. It happens on Friday and will feature samples of margaritas and mojitos provided by competing restaurants and bars. Tickets are $60 the day of the event at www.festiveict.com/margaritas-and-mojitos . The event is open to ages 21 and over only.

Concerts announced this week

Wichita’s many music venues were busy booking shows this week. Here’s a look at the additions made to Wichita’s concert calendar:

Pavlo , May 27, Crown Uptown Theatre, tickets available at crownuptown.com





Brad Colerick, June 10, Wave, tickets on sale at waveict.com

Scarface , July 21, Cotillion, tickets on sale at www.thecotillion.com

Jason Boland and The Stragglers , August 5, tickets on sale Friday at www.thecotillion.com

10 Years, Aug. 5, Wave, tickets on sale at waveict.com

Matisyahu , Aug. 10, TempleLive, tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Whose Live Anyway? Oct. 22, Orpheum Theatre, tickets on sale Friday at selectaseat.com

Wheatus, Oct. 29, Wave, tickets on sale at waveict.com

Insider: A Tribute to Tom Petty , Dec. 16, tickets on sale Friday at www.thecotillion.com