REALTORS is pleased to announce that Katy Freemon has joined the company’s Midtown. office as a sales associate. All Katy’s life, the main topic of conversation at family gatherings has been real estate. Katy’s grandfather, C. Dan Joyner, instilled in her a love for real estate and serving the Greenville community. After graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2010 she began teaching kindergarten and first grade. Now, Katy has decided to honor her late grandfather and enter into the Real Estate Industry and finally get in on the family conversations. Katy is ready to bring what she’s learned as an educator to real estate. Katy is detail-oriented, a problem solver, and a great negotiator. She is excited to begin her journey in real estate and help her clients find their dream homes.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO