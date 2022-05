JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Programs for breast and cervical cancer detection go by many different names. Locally, it’s known as Women’s Way. Women’s Way is part of a federal program that was first established in North Dakota in 1997. Central Valley Health District (CVHD) is one of eight different coordinators in the state for the program.

