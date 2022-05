The American Athletic Conference has announced the Coach of the Year for 2022. The honor went to Cliff Godwin of East Carolina University. Per their website, Godwin guided the Pirates to the regular season title in the third-consecutive full season (2019, 2021, 2022). East Carolina has won 20 conference games for the third full season in a row. The Pirates have won 14-consecutive games, which is the longest current win streak in the nation, and is the second-longest win streak in conference history.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO