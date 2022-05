TRUMBULL — The Friends of the Trumbull Library is looking to a book sale to help get local residents off their couches and into the community. The Friends, which, among other things, raises money for library materials and programs, put its popular book sales on hold for several years, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hiatus is over, said Friends volunteer Steve France. The next book sale takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 outside of the library, at 33 Quality St.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO