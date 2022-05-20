"Pappy" Thompson Award Finalist: Justice Musser, Tennessee High

Coastal residents in Virginia and North Carolina recently woke up to a series of warnings. On May 7, the National Weather Service’s forecast office in Wakefield said a “significant coastal storm” was coming, with a chance of “moderate to major tidal flooding, high winds along the coast, and high seas/rough surf.” The Virginia Department of Emergency Management sent out its own memo later in the day, urging people to check 511Virginia.org before leaving their homes and to never drive in high water or along flooded roadways.

