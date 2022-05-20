ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

"Pappy" Thompson Award Finalist: Justice Musser, Tennessee High

 5 days ago

Pappy Thompson Award: Justice Musser, Tennessee High. There are those tough,...

THS falls to Brentwood in TSSAA Class AA tennis

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - “Let’s come back next year and do it again,” said Tennessee High coach Ellan Kitzmiller to their opponent Brentwood, following the Vikings team runner-up finish at the TSSAA Class AA State Championship tennis final on Wednesday at the Adams Tennis Complex. Brentwood put together...
BRENTWOOD, TN
THS takes on Tullahoma in TSSAA Class 3A state baseball tourney

Those bats being brandished by the bunch from Bristol will try to do some major mashing in Murfreesboro. Tennessee High’s postseason hit parade has landed the Vikings (27-9) in the TSSAA state baseball tournament for the first time since 1980 and they play the Tullahoma Wildcats (26-13) today at 4 p.m. (CST) in a Class 3A first-round matchup at Blackman High School.
BRISTOL, VA
Southwest Virginia's job growth is outpacing the state

Southwest Virginia’s economy is recovering faster than the state and the region appears poised to capitalize on new growth opportunities, a state economic development leader said Wednesday. Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, provided an upbeat outlook during his remarks at the seventh...
VIRGINIA STATE
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats David Perdue in GOP primary

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams will face each other once again in a rematch of the 2018 race that is likely to be one of the nation’s most expensive and closely watched. Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday...
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee State
Incumbents in Georgia beat primary opponents down the ballot

ATLANTA (AP) — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials overcame challengers from within their own parties in primary elections decided Tuesday in Georgia. Georgia's incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both defeated fellow Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump. The former president also picked...
GEORGIA STATE
DeVaughan chosen as Democratic nominee to go up against Griffith

As the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, Taysha DeVaughan, will now face off against the current 9th Congressional District representative, Republican Morgan Griffith, who has held the seat since 2011. DeVaughan, a member of the Comanche Nation who moved from Oklahoma to Big Stone Gap, Virginia, in...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
SCHAPIRO: Youngkin recasting bureaucracy in his own image

For an increasing number of state employees, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Day One program is a nightmare. Because they’re leaderless, high-profile, high-demand agencies — among them, motor vehicles, information technology, Medicaid and personnel — risk paralysis. It’s bad enough, say nonpolitical workers who won’t go on the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Their View: Major wake-up call looms for Virginia's coast

Coastal residents in Virginia and North Carolina recently woke up to a series of warnings. On May 7, the National Weather Service’s forecast office in Wakefield said a “significant coastal storm” was coming, with a chance of “moderate to major tidal flooding, high winds along the coast, and high seas/rough surf.” The Virginia Department of Emergency Management sent out its own memo later in the day, urging people to check 511Virginia.org before leaving their homes and to never drive in high water or along flooded roadways.
VIRGINIA STATE
