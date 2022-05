The Trent Cadillac – GMC “Footloose on the Neuse” Summer Concert Series returns to Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on Friday, May 27th! The first concert of the season features the British Invaders! Based in Leland, North Carolina, The British Invaders covers music from all of the great English groups. From The Animals to The Zombies, it’s all there: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, The Dave Clark Five, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, and more.

