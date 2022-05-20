ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County Hosting Event to Raise Awareness of Scams

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
LITTLE FALLS -- One Central Minnesota county is trying to lead the way in helping elderly and vulnerable adults avoid getting scammed. Morrison County dubbed May...

Related
WJON

Keep an Eye Out for Missing Cattle Around Rockville

(Photo above is not a picture of the actual missing cattle.) The Stearns County Sheriff is asking people to keep an eye out for some missing cattle from the Rockville area. In a post shared to Facebook, the sheriff's office wrote:. A case of missing cattle has been reported. Approximately...
ROCKVILLE, MN
WJON

MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.5M to BBBS of Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has just received by far its largest donation from a single person. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.5 million to the St. Cloud nonprofit. Executive Director Jackie Johnson says she first...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway Seeking More Volunteer Groups

ST. PAUL -- Volunteers with Minnesota's Adopt a Highway program picked up more than 29,500 bags of trash from highway ditches last year. More than 1,500 volunteers contributed to the more than 70,000 hours of trash clean-up in 2021. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there are still 830 roadway...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

CMMHC Holds Open House on New Crisis/Detox Facility

ST. CLOUD -- The doors will soon be open on the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center's new crisis and detox facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon to give residents a sneak peak inside the new 12,000 square-foot building. Executive Director Jessica Brandon says a facility like this...
HEALTH SERVICES
WJON

Sartell Officers Looking Forward to Police Activities League

SARTELL -- Local law enforcement is wanting to watch your kids for a few hours each week this summer. The Sartell Police Department is gearing up for their annual Police Activities League next month. Every Monday and Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. your kids can interact with the...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

CentraCare Hosts La Gratitude Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The CentraCare Foundation announced its La Gratitude awards at an event May 19th. The annual event honors staff and community leaders for their support of CentraCare patients and families. This year’s ceremony included a tribute to the late George and Shirley Torry. Other awards include:. Caduceus...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Annandale Woman Killed in Wright County Crash

MIDDLEVILLE TOWNSHIP -- An Annandale woman is dead after a crash in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies and Howard Lake Police responded to the area of County Road 6 Southwest and 30th Street Southwest just before 3:00 p.m. Authorities learned a car driven by 32-year-old Stephanie Tomann was heading...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Food Drive Raises 7 Tons For Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota donated over 7 tons of food to "Stamp Out Hunger" last weekend. The National Association of Letter Carriers’ "Stamp Out Hunger" event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation, feeding millions of Americans. Sandra Miller, food drive coordinator, says last Saturday's event...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Beautiful Mind Project Opening Mindology Mental Wellness Center

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud-based nonprofit is getting ready to open its first physical location. The Beautiful Mind Project was started nearly seven years ago by Marc Van Herr. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 18 years ago. Up until now, the organization has been doing a lot of public speaking and education on mental health awareness. They've also awarded six college scholarships.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

“Back The Badge” Car Show Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The "Back the Badge" car show announced they raised over $4000 last weekend. All proceeds benefit the LELS Benevolent Fund which provides support for families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The car show last Saturday at the Crossroads Center brought dozens of classic cars and hundreds of people to the fundraiser.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

BLOTTER: Sartell Area Woman Risks It All To Go Garage Sailing

A Sartell woman with a revoked license, expired registration, drug paraphernalia and a warrant for her arrest was taken into custody by Sartell police on May 12th. According to the Sartell Police Department's Facebook page, she was risking being busted for all of the above because she wanted to check out some area garage sales.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Found Incompetent to Face Assault Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman charged with felony assault after a dispute with her neighbor has been found incompetent to face the charge. A mental competency evaluation has determined that 48-year-old Jodi Behrman is not fit to aid in her own defense. Police were called to the 1100...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud School’s Summer Building Improvement Plan

St. Cloud Schools are planning some building improvements this summer. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON. He says Clearview Elementary will be remodeled for a controlled entrance, Talahi Elementary will have an HVAC upgrade, and North Junior High will have a couple of canopies replaced. Jett...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
