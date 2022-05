STAMFORD, CT – The Stamford Public Education Foundation, a non-profit agency that serves the students and families in Stamford’s 21 public schools, today announced its fundraising gala ‘Up On the Roof’ will take place on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, on the Rooftop Terrace at 600 Washington Boulevard. The Honorable Caroline Simmons, Mayor of Stamford has also proclaimed June 1st to be Stamford Public Education Foundation Awards Day in recognition of the annual event. Tickets are available for $150. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: https://spefct.salsalabs.org/excellenceineducationawards2022.

