A United Airlines worker who got in a fistfight with a former NFL player has been fired, the airline has confirmed.On Monday, a viral video emerged of a vicious brawl between the employee and an irate customer, who was later identified as former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. The video does not show who started the fight, but United later said the worker had lost his job at United Ground Express, a United subsidiary.“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO