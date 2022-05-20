ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Explainer-How could abortion be prosecuted in the U.S.?

By Tom Hals
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsVZo_0fkatL5w00

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established a nationwide right to an abortion, clearing the way for the procedure to be banned or tightly restricted in 26 states.

Below is a look at penalties abortion providers could face in a post-Roe world and whether the laws could apply to women seeking abortions.

WHO COULD BE PROSECUTED?

The abortion bans that would go into effect would prosecute providers, such as doctors, or pharmacists who provide abortion-inducing pills.

If Roe is overturned, a Texas law would carry a sentence of up to life in prison for performing an abortion, while in Louisiana, providers could face up to 10 years hard labor.

COULD WOMEN BE PROSECUTED?

The laws that would go into effect if Roe is overturned often explicitly shield women who sought or obtained an abortion.

Some anti-abortion advocates said women are victims of abortion and are shielded from prosecution.

“If the law says that the abortion provider can be held accountable, the woman is not part of that,” Carol Tobias, the president of the National Right to Life Committee. “I don’t see anyone who wants that or thinks it would be appropriate. It’s more scare mongering from the other side.”

WHY DO SOME ADVOCATES FEAR WOMEN COULD BE PROSECUTED?

Some abortion rights advocates have said they are alarmed by recent events in three states that are poised to ban abortion if Roe is overturned.

In Missouri, legislation was proposed that aimed to prevent women from leaving the state to get an abortion and to extend the state’s abortion laws to procedures performed outside the state on its residents. The proposals did not gain traction.

In Louisiana, legislators advanced a bill out of a committee earlier this month that aimed to charge women with murder for obtaining an abortion. The bill was later withdrawn.

And in Texas, a woman was arrested and charged in April for a self-induced abortion before charges were dropped.

In addition to legislation that has been proposed or could be introduced, prosecutors already use existing laws, pro-abortion advocates said.

Police and prosecutors can investigate lost pregnancies and charge women under laws related to concealment of a birth, abuse of a corpse and practicing medicine without a license, according to Jill Adams, the executive director of If/When/How, which provides legal support for women facing prosecution related to their pregnancy.

“Prosecutors will reach into the code and treat it like a grab bag and pull out what they can,” she said.

WHO HAS BEEN PROSECUTED IN THE PAST?

Although rare, abortion providers have been prosecuted in the past. In 2013, a doctor in Philadelphia was convicted of murder in the deaths of three infants following late-term abortions.

Paul Linton, who has helped draft state laws restricting abortion, said historically women are viewed as victims of abortion and not prosecuted. He said he researched more than 100 years of pre-Roe appellate court records and found only two women charged for violating abortion laws prior to the Roe decision, in cases from 1911 and 1922.

However, appeals court records would miss the large number of women who were arrested and never tried or who never appealed a conviction, said Leslie Reagan, a professor at the University of Illinois and author of books on abortion. She said her research showed that before Roe, women were often threatened by police, interrogated in hospitals and forced to testify about intimate personal details.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Oklahoma governor approves strictest abortion ban in US

The governor of the US state of Oklahoma on Wednesday signed into law a bill that bars nearly all abortions after fertilization, the country's strictest ban yet on the procedure. Planned Parenthood, the leading advocate of abortion rights in the United States, said it would challenge the Oklahoma law in court.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Texas Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Reuters

Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday. "We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Self Induced Abortion#The U S Supreme Court#Post Roe
Reuters

Minutes before school attack, Texas gunman sent online warning

UVALDE, Texas, May 25 (Reuters) - The Texas gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers posted an online message warning that he was going to shoot up an elementary school minutes before he attacked, Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday, as more harrowing details about Tuesday's rampage emerged. The...
UVALDE, TX
Reuters

In rare decision, cannabis investor must pay $2 mln in defense fees - Del. judge

(Reuters) - It is not easy to irk a Delaware Chancery Court judge so thoroughly that she will order you to pay the other side’s legal fees and costs. The default rule in Chancery Court litigation, as in most cases in the U.S., is that litigants pay their own way, win or lose. Delaware has developed an exception that shifts fees to losers who have litigated in bad faith, but the bar is exceedingly high.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Reuters

SCOTUS should stay out of False Claims Act dispute, says DOJ

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court should not use a whistleblower’s complaint against a for-profit hospice provider to clarify the level of detail required to plead Medicare fraud under the False Claims Act, the Justice Department’s top lawyer has told the court. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Explainer: Can U.S. gunmakers be liable for mass shooting

May 25 (Reuters) - An 18-year-old gunman stormed a Texas elementary school on Tuesday and killed 19 children and two teachers, reigniting a debate in the United States over gun control and the potential legal liability for manufacturers of firearms. Below is a look at attempts to use the courts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Broad support, but less hope for tighter U.S. gun laws -Reuters/Ipsos

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Most Americans support stronger gun laws but are less confident that lawmakers will take action in the wake of a spate of mass shootings, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday. The poll of 940 Americans was conducted one day after a Texas gunman...
LAW
Reuters

Reuters

453K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy