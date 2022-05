The Argos Police Chief has been issuing tickets to residents with tall grass and vegetation. Chief Corey Bowman told the Argos Town Council members last week that he issued over 16 citations and 37 warnings for tall grass in one week. Bowman commented that he is not a fan of giving tickets for this type of issue, but there are a few who keep repeating the behavior who are getting the tickets. There are some cases where the resident mowed the yard right away and had a legitimate explanation for not tending to the yard and then Bowman dropped the ticket. He said that does not happen often.

ARGOS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO