MILFORD — For Marisa Perce, it all started with an easel, some markers, and a collection of willing family members back when she was about 10 years old. After receiving the items for her birthday, Perce took over her parents’ home office space, transforming it into her very first classroom and would ‘teach’ any number of passersby who were willing to stop in for a lesson - her mom, her dad, her sister, and the family dog.

MILFORD, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO