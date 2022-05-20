Morning Briefing: Summer-like heat moving in for weekend; Woman who pointed gun at police is fatally shot; Harper-less Phillies struggle again

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Devon Horse Show & Country Fair returns this year, running Thursday through June 5 at 23 Dorset Road, Devon. Prior to the pandemic, the Devon Horse Show had been held annually since 1896 and is regarded as both the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the United States. In 1919, the Devon Country Fair was established as the philanthropic arm of the organization to raise money for Bryn Mawr Hospital, while providing the community with fun-filled family activities. The Horse Show is ongoing throughout the day and evening and is held rain or shine. Gates open daily at approximately 8 a.m. and close at approximately 10 p.m.The Country Fair area opens about 10 a.m. for many food booths, the midway and shopping. The first Sunday the gates open at 11 a.m. and Horse Show classes will start at noon. The final Sunday, the show ends at approximately 3 p.m. and is immediately followed by a plant sale. For ticket options, a rundown of special events including Devon After Dark parties and more information, visit devonhorseshow.net.

