Montgomery County, PA

Morning Briefing: Summer-like heat moving in for weekend; Woman who pointed gun at police is fatally shot; Harper-less Phillies struggle again

By Vince Carey
Norristown Times Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. It looks like a perfect day on tap for Friday before the heat moves in for the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and a touch of humidity as we reach a high of 84 degrees. Saturday, though, will...

Norristown Times Herald

Student, 16, arrested in Coatesville High School stabbing case

CALN — A violent encounter between two Coatesville high school students that left one in the hospital with serious injuries was captured on a video camera, according to a criminal complaint filed against the 16-year-old suspect who is now in custody. On Wednesday, authorities announced the arrest of Oddell...
COATESVILLE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair returns after two-year absence [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Devon Horse Show & Country Fair returns this year, running Thursday through June 5 at 23 Dorset Road, Devon. Prior to the pandemic, the Devon Horse Show had been held annually since 1896 and is regarded as both the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed horse competition in the United States. In 1919, the Devon Country Fair was established as the philanthropic arm of the organization to raise money for Bryn Mawr Hospital, while providing the community with fun-filled family activities. The Horse Show is ongoing throughout the day and evening and is held rain or shine. Gates open daily at approximately 8 a.m. and close at approximately 10 p.m.The Country Fair area opens about 10 a.m. for many food booths, the midway and shopping. The first Sunday the gates open at 11 a.m. and Horse Show classes will start at noon. The final Sunday, the show ends at approximately 3 p.m. and is immediately followed by a plant sale. For ticket options, a rundown of special events including Devon After Dark parties and more information, visit devonhorseshow.net.
DRINKS
Bryce Harper
Norristown Times Herald

Chris Annas is newest inductee into Chester County Hall of Fame

PHOENIXVILLE — The Chester County Hall of Fame has a new member. Chris Annas, Meridian Bank founder, CEO and chairman of the board was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the Chester County Economic Development Council during an event Wednesday, May 18. “I’ve worked with Chris almost my...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Regulators approve Fulton Financial acquisition

LANCASTER — Fulton Financial Corp. is one step closer to completing its acquisition of Prudential Bancorp Inc. Both the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities have approved Fulton’s applications to acquire Prudential Bancorp Inc. and, indirectly, to acquire Prudential Bank, located in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

‘Shane and Pepper Candle Company’ aiming to bring light

LANSDALE — Behind a brick wall and windows that will soon be unboarded, on one of Lansdale’s busiest streets, the town’s newest business is taking shape. On the first floor of 307 Derstine Avenue, since the start of May, a sign on the outside window has been the first hint of who’s in the process of moving in: Shane and Pepper Soy Candle Company.
LANSDALE, PA
Norristown Times Herald

‘Pedal and Paddle’ your way along and in the Schuylkill River

On Thursday, June 2, there is a chance to see the Schuylkill River from a different perspective during the Schuylkill River Greenway Association’s first Pedal & Paddle event of the 2022 season. Participants will pedal part of the way by bike and paddle the return trip by kayak. “It’s...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day with 62,000 flags

NORRISTOWN — Veterans who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country will be honored in Montgomery County for Memorial Day. American flags will be placed outside the Montgomery County Court House and at gravesites throughout Montgomery County, according to Office of Veterans Affairs Administrator Dennis Miller. More than...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Ben Franklin Technology Partners iXchange honors innovation

Innovation was the theme for the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s annual iXchange event. Attendees gathered virtually for the May 18 event that included the presentation of six innovation awards to early-stage technology companies, established manufacturers and individuals who have helped the organization advance the technology economy of northeastern Pennsylvania.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Natural Selections: Spring Processional: Adventures in the Outdoors

It’s mid-May, with the spring season in full flower– pun totally intended. Want to know what you might do to more fully experience nature now? Simple. Grab a copy of “Spring Processional,” a hot-off-the-press book by local naturalist Craig Newberger, where you’d learn now is the time to see horseshoe crabs mating on the Delaware Bay and the first meadow wildflowers blooming.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Philly POPS to play free concert Friday at Mann Center for the Performing Arts

The Philly POPS will kick-off of its popular Salute Series, Comcast NBCUniversal Memorial Salute, May 27, at 7 p.m at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Led by guest conductor Byron Stripling, rising star vocalist Sydney McSweeney and violinist Jennifer Orchard perform with the full POPS orchestra. The show will feature a collection of patriotic anthems, Great American Songbook classics, and showtunes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

MontcoWorks NOW to launch job shadowing program at high schools

NORRISTOWN — What do I want to do when I grow up? What happens next? These are questions students often face when taking the next step after high school. MontcoWorks NOW, an organization within the umbrella of the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit, will soon launch an initiative that will give up to 100 Montgomery County high school students an inside look at postgraduate industry employment opportunities to help them answer that question.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

