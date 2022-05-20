ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Rudiger: I thought there was something wrong with N'Golo Kante

By Jamie Spencer
90min
90min
 5 days ago

Antonio Rudiger has told stories about his brother-like relationship with N'Golo Kante in his parting message to Chelsea for The Players'...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Hakim Ziyech
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League#The Players Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

555
Followers
4K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy