Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLARK AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 952 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cedarville, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Springfield, Xenia, Yellow Springs, Cedarville, Enon, Jamestown, South Charleston, Wilberforce, New Jasper, Bowersville, Clifton, Springfield Municipal Airport, Hustead, John Bryan State Park, Snyderville, Selma, Pitchin, Gladstone and Bell Center. This includes I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 49 and 60. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLARK COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO