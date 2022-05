Good news, Dane Scarlett fans! Tottenham Hotspur announced today that the young academy graduate striker has signed a new contract at the club through 2026! Rejoice!. With all respect to Troy Parrott, Dane, 18, is the youngster who has garnered the most excitement over the past couple of seasons. Rising to the level of “hey this kid looks pretty good” under former manager Jose Mourinho last season, Dane made seven appearances for the first team this year, mostly in the Conference League group stages and the FA Cup. He had one brief Premier League cameo in the 4-0 win over Leeds in February, and made his first team debut at the age of 16, becoming the youngest ever Tottenham debutant.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO