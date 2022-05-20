These Johnson County schools have announced 2 of the 3 Kansas Presidential Scholars

Johnson County schools have produced two of this year’s three U.S. Presidential Scholars from Kansas.

The local winners are seniors Jordin MacKenzie of Blue Valley North High School and Gauri Yadav of Olathe North High School.

MacKenzie is the 18th Presidential Scholar from the Blue Valley district in the last 16 years but the first to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts. Those students demonstrate academic achievement and extraordinary talent in the visual, creative or performing arts.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, MacKenzie has released three extended play music albums and plans to release a fourth this summer. She intends to study music production at the University of Southern California, Thornton School of Music.

“Jordin excels not just as an academic but as a person,” Blue Valley North principal Tyson Ostroski said in a press release from the Blue Valley district. “She is most definitely an example for others through her character, perseverance and service to others.”

Yadav, 18, also is a 2022 Kansas Governor’s Scholar and a National Merit Scholarship finalist. She is the daughter of Ashish and Vandana Yadav.

In high school, Yadav was involved in DECA, Link Crew, Scholars Bowl, Science Bowl and the National Honor Society.

“We look up to Gauri as our role model, source of strength, and determination,” said Ashish Yadav, Yadav’s father. “Gauri continues to prove to us that you can achieve your goals once you set your mind to them and work hard toward them.”

Shawnee changes fireworks rules

It’s now legal in Shawnee to shoot off certain kinds of fireworks over the Fourth of July, and the city will allow fireworks stands starting next year.

The City Council passed the new regulations on May 9. The city now allows fireworks — including sparklers, smoke bombs, fountains and others — to be ignited between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 3-4 of this year.

Bottle rockets, sky lanterns and M-80s are prohibited. Fireworks cannot be lit inside any structure or:

▪ Within 150 feet of fireworks stands and gas pumps.

▪ Within 1,000 feet of medical buildings, elder care facilities, public buildings and schools.

▪ Under, on or from a vehicle.

▪ Into a gathering of people.

▪ In cemeteries or public property like parks, sidewalks and streets.

In 2015, the City Council did not move forward after being briefed on the possibility of legalizing fireworks, but several council members raised the issue again in January.

Up to five fireworks stands will be allowed in Shawnee next year, and vendors must pay the city $2,500 for each one.

Potential vendors must act soon. Applications will be taken starting June 1 of this year, and eight applicants will be randomly drawn on June 16. Those vendors can officially apply for a fireworks stand through Aug. 15. Then five applicants will be randomly drawn, and the others will be alternates.

PV sets limits on portable storage units

Don’t you hate it when your neighbor puts a portable storage unit in his driveway and leaves it there for months?

Most so-called “pods” are removed in a timely manner, but Prairie Village has received an increasing number of complaints about others that stay around for too long. Now the City Council has adopted regulations giving the city enforcement power over the units.

The ordinance, approved on May 2, says portable storage units can stay on a property for only 14 days and for no more than two 14-day stretches in a 12-month period. The units can stay longer, however, during construction projects with valid building permits, after a disaster or if they are being used for an approved event. Code enforcement officers also can make hardship exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

One homeowner told the council that the ordinance would be unfair to people like her. She said she got the city’s permission for a storage unit after two pipes burst in her kitchen, but repairs have been delayed by the insurance company. Her husband is injured, she said, and it’s unreasonable to expect the unit to be cleared out in two weeks.

During council discussion, it was noted that the city received its first complaint about her unit in November 2021.

After a robust discussion on whether the two-week limit was reasonable or not, the council kept the 14-day limit but provided a grace period until July 1 for enforcement, to give homeowners plenty of notice.

Deputy City Manager Jamie Robichaud noted that once property owners are notified of a violation, the city gives them a significant amount of time to comply before the matter is referred to court.

Two filing deadlines for Kansas elections

Typically, officials set one filing deadline for Kansas elections. This year, because of redistricting, there are two.

For most races, candidates must file by noon on Wednesday, June 1. But because of redistricting delays, the date is June 10 for the Kansas House, Senate, Board of Education and U.S. Congress.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years after each federal Census. The state’s congressional map went to the Kansas Supreme Court after a Wyandotte County judge ruled in late April that it was improperly gerrymandered. The Kansas attorney general has asked the court to approve the other state maps, too.

For more information about the Aug. 2 primary and the Nov. 8 general election, visit jocoelection.org.

Spring Hill names assistant superintendent

Joshua Robinson will leave the Ottawa School District, where he is the assistant superintendent, to take the same position in the Spring Hill School District.

On July 1, he will replace Brad Willson who, according to the Topeka Capital Journal, will be the next superintendent of the Seaman School District.

Robinson has worked for the Ottawa District since he graduated from Ottawa University in 2000. He began as an elementary school teacher and has overseen special education.

Spring Hill’s new superintendent, Link Luttrell, officially starts July 1 as well. He was involved in Robinson’s selection.

Fund-raiser for Ukraine

Two returned Peace Corps volunteers are teaming up with the Kansas City Irish Center for a May 27 event to raise money for Ukrainian war victims.

The Eventbrite announcement said Paige Barrows and Amber King already have raised more than $17,500 for Ukraine since Russia attacked the country in late February. Barrows, from Olathe, said she served in Ukraine as a Peace Corps volunteer from 2010 to 2012.

“I am Ukrainian at heart and Irish by blood,” she said in a Facebook promotion of “Our Village — a Kansas City Event for Ukraine.” It’s scheduled for 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 27 at the Irish Center in Drexel Hall, 3301 Baltimore Ave. in Kansas City.

The event twill include live music and dance performances, art, raffle prizes, a silent auction and a cash bar.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To buy tickets or donate go to eventbrite.com , click on Find Your Next Event and search for Our Village.

Fridge magnet could save your life

Johnson County MED-ACT can provide free refrigerator magnets to households, which give paramedics a brief medical history of patients when an ambulance is summoned to a home.

Paramedics know to look for the File of Life magnet when responding to an emergency. The magnet contains a sleeve where the resident can place a form listing personal and insurance information, allergies, doctor’s name, hospital preference, a brief medical history and medications currently being taken.

Call 913-715-1950 to get a free magnet sent to your home. Find the File of Life form for downloading at jocogov.org/department/med-act/file-life-program .