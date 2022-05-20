Let’s turn our attention from the graduating class of 2022 and give this group a nod

This spring, caps and gowns have been (or will be) donned and there’s been a whole lot of pomp and circumstance happening as the academic careers of students are celebrated. The focus is on the graduates as we, their parents, celebrate their achievements.

I say, “parents,” but I mean all the responsible adults in the lives of these graduates. I mean those of us whose attention has long been focused on the different life stages of these students in and out of school. At this point some of us are thinking, “It happened so fast! Where did time go?” and we get melancholy. Or maybe, “It’s about damn time. Raising this kid has been a challenge,” and we feel like a weight is lifted.

For the record, however you’re feeling is perfectly normal and however you’re feeling is most likely different from the parent next to you, and however you’ll feel is different with each graduation.

When our firstborn graduated high school, like everything else in her life, it was a new experience for all of us, and navigating the emotions and activities was foreign and unfamiliar. When she graduated from college in 2020, she received her diploma in the mail and we made as big a deal of it as possible, given that the world had recently been bounced into…well, you know.

On a recent weekend I sat in a college basketball arena as my middle child crossed the stage to grab a piece of very expensive paper. After audibly cheering for him, we snapped pictures around campus and had a family celebratory brunch.

From my family’s three preschool, two high school, and two college graduation experiences, I can say this with confidence: The only similarity is that they all have all felt like a well-intentioned attempt to convey the excitement of turning of a corner to the next chapter of their ever-changing lives.

But you know who else is moving into the next chapter of their lives?

Willing or not, we are. Here and now, I want to take a moment to acknowledge our accomplishments.

My friend Angela posted on Facebook about her twins graduating high school this year. They’re her only children and I wondered if she was handling graduation OK. Not the “Go, Child and spread your wings,” celebratory part, but the in HER heart and HER life part. The parts that were changing for her, not for her kids.

Her experience was different from any of mine, but there is something similar for all parents: Independence is the goal.

How many times have I said that out loud while my kids were growing up? Every move toward their independence felt like a move away from me. When my services were no longer required, from shoe tying to taxiing, it often felt like a punishment. Isn’t it odd that doing the right thing feels like a failure at times?

I have 25 years of feeling dependent on my kids. Being a mom gave me an identity. Parenting is hard, but it didn’t take too long into my first child’s infancy to realize that it gave me structure and purpose.

Now, as they head off to their next chapter and we untie our links to them (loosen really, who am I kidding), we’re heading off to ours. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in the whirlwind chaos of day-to-day parenting that we forget there’s an end date to each stage of their lives. We forget that our independence should be a goal, too.

Whether you’re feeling weepy and lost, or relieved and grounded; in control or hanging on by your fingertips, congratulations, parents of the Class of 2022. You have turned a life corner for yourself. Please take a moment to celebrate that.

Susan is a Kansas City based writer and podcaster. She co-hosts the long-running and award-winning women’s history podcast, The History Chicks, and hosts A Slice From The Middle podcast.