Kearney, where’s your outrage? No one at school meeting even mentioned racist threats

The Kearney Board of Education’s chambers were packed Wednesday evening with parents and students when I walked in, and I was ready for a firestorm to be directed at board members.

Just a day earlier, The Star had published a scathing report about a lawsuit filed this month in Clay County Circuit Court against the school district by a Black family whose child allegedly had been repeatedly bullied with racist language and threats of violence because of the color of his skin.

But when the time came for public comment, not a soul had a thing to say about those allegations of racism at Kearney High School. Not one word about protecting children from bullying taunts. No expressions of shock, anger, remorse. What?

The morning before the school board meeting, a second news report quoted another parent and member of the Kearney community, who recalled her Black children also had been “traumatized” by other students hurling racial slurs and threatening them with bodily harm . She said that after reporting the incidents to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, her family received death threats and had maggots placed in their mailbox. It was behavior reminiscent of the heat of the civil rights fight in the 1950s and earlier Jim Crow era.

The lawsuit said that school officials were made aware of the racial abuse inflicted on students of color in their schools by white students, but teachers and administrators ignored complaints. And the suit claims officials have done nothing to stop any of the racial abuse or discipline the students involved.

Others in this overwhelmingly white, upper middle class bedroom community of Kansas City did not seem surprised by reports of racism, but admittedly weren’t brave enough to share their full name with The Star for fear of repercussions. Kearney’s population is a little more than 12,000 and growing at a rate of 3.53% annually, according to worldpopulationview.com . It’s a close-knit community, some said. But is it close-knit or closed off to neighbors with children of color?

Some who spoke to me with the promise that they remain anonymous said there are a few administrators and teachers who are appalled by racist behavior and have been pleading for change and for diversity, equity and inclusion training for leaders and staff. But it’s been a fight.

I really should not have been so surprised to see that no one showed up Wednesday to speak up for these children, to demand that this all-white school board do something to help students of color feel safe. It turned out that the parents who crowded into the chambers had come to watch their children receive awards for outstanding showings at state vocal and instrumental competitions.

That’s fine. But how can we celebrate excellence for some, while others don’t even feel safe in their own school? How many times does that fundamental right need to be demanded before school and community leaders, in Kearney and elsewhere, get the message?

Over the last 18 months, parents here and all across the country have shown up to scream at school leaders because they didn’t want children forced to wear masks to protect themselves, teachers and staff in the midst of a deadly pandemic. Freedom! they demanded.

But, no one stepped up Wednesday to demand children be able to attend school free from racism?

Disgraceful.

Superintendent’s letter promises welcoming culture

During Wednesday night’s meeting, board members kept mum about the lawsuit and its disturbing allegations. Finally, after several days in the media glare, the Kearney school district responded. In a letter to the Kearney community Thursday, the school district’s interim superintendent emphasized that the district remained committed to fighting racism and creating a culture and climate where all students could feel welcome.

“This year, serving as your interim superintendent, has only reinforced my conviction that KSD is one of the best public school systems in the region, state and nation,” said Todd White, interim superintendent in the letter released Thursday.

“Most of our students received a truly world-class education. But ‘most’ isn’t good enough,” he said.

That’s absolutely right, Dr. White. If only one student in your district is suffering because of racial bullying, and you do nothing about it, then no matter how well all other students are performing, you are failing at your fundamental charge: keeping all students safe.

No, Kearney is not the only district in the Kansas City metropolitan area wrestling with incidents of racism among students or staff. The difference though is that in those districts such incidents prompt immediate and passionate protests from a diverse group of parents and students, who show up at meetings and loudly denounce such behavior. And that’s exactly what should be going on in Kearney.

Kearney, where’s your outrage?