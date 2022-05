The downtown Noblesville Square will be in a sweet spot with three separate but coordinated events from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The entire downtown square will be the site of the Nickel Plate Arts Maker Faire, which is unlike most summer markets because there will also be live demonstrations, and all goods for sale are handmade by artists, craftspeople and even kids. Living within the Maker Faire footprint will be a Juneteenth Celebration including educational activities, music, and entertainment brought to you by local inclusion and equity groups in the region. Also not to be missed, the square will be home to St. Michael’s Strawberry Festival. Attendees can enhance their shopping experience with sweet strawberry shortcakes while supplies last.

