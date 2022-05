A body was discovered Wednesday, May 25 at a Delaware County auto body shop owned by a man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said. Marple Township police have yet to confirm the identity of the male body found at Broomall Auto Body on Media Line Road, but say the clothing closely resembles that of George Hughes Jr. at the time of his disappearance.

