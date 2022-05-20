ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Hearts for Helping” fundraiser returns to downtown Madison

By Leah Linscheid
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is preparing for the return of its annual fundraiser, “Hearts for Helping,” and you can support the event even if you aren’t going.

A unique fundraising event is opening up its silent auction to viewers one week before its annual community celebration.

“Hearts for Helping” returns Friday, May 20 at the Madison Concourse Hotel. News 3 Now’s Leah Linscheid will emcee the event. The festival fundraises for several programs designed to set Madison kids up for success after high school – whether that be through college or skilled trades.

Many of those programs will be housed in the new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, going up right now along Verona Road in Madison. The center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022 and is meant to provide area young people with job training and placement in careers like plumbing, construction, Hvac, and welding. Learn more about the center here .

If you can’t make it to the event, there’s a silent auction underway right now. The auction closes at 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Peruse items and place your bid here .

