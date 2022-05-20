ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the 608: Madison Burger Week officially underway

By Josh Spreiter
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Burger Week is officially underway.

It is scheduled to run Friday, May 20th through Friday, May 27th.

Participating restaurants will either showcase a burger from their menu or concoct something new for you to try.

There is no charge for participating restaurants, but they are asked that they donate $100 to the River Food Pantry.

The event is hosted by the Cap Times. It’s sponsored by the Wisconsin Beef Council, Potosi Brewing Co. and Madison Media Partners.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

