In the 608: Madison Burger Week officially underway

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Burger Week is officially underway.

It is scheduled to run Friday, May 20th through Friday, May 27th.

Participating restaurants will either showcase a burger from their menu or concoct something new for you to try.

There is no charge for participating restaurants, but they are asked that they donate $100 to the River Food Pantry.

The event is hosted by the Cap Times. It’s sponsored by the Wisconsin Beef Council, Potosi Brewing Co. and Madison Media Partners.

