The growing rent crisis in South Florida rears its ugly head with a family who has a loved one with special needs reaching out for help. Yolanda Rosado’s call for assistance made its way to NBC 6 after she was forced to move from the home where her family lived for years, but this spring, the skyrocketing prices left her and her son in a desperate situation.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO