ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Ottawa County's COVID cases up 39.6%; Ohio cases surge 45%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
News Herald
News Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S72lX_0fkaplzY00

New coronavirus cases leaped in Ohio in the week ending Sunday, rising 45% as 15,970 cases were reported. The previous week had 11,013 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 21.4% from the week before, with 605,127 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 2.64% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 47 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ottawa County reported 67 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 48 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,618 cases and 138 deaths.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ashtabula County with 332 cases per 100,000 per week; Lorain County with 229; and Union County with 219. The federal Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 2,513 cases; Cuyahoga County, with 2,315 cases; and Summit County, with 1,058. Weekly case counts rose in 74 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Franklin, Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

Ohio ranked 43rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 63.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Ohio reported administering another 82,750 vaccine doses, including 7,755 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 93,811 vaccine doses, including 7,571 first doses. In all, Ohio reported it has administered 17,871,601 total doses.

Across Ohio, cases fell in 11 counties, with the best declines in Ross County, with 39 cases from 51 a week earlier; in Pickaway County, with 47 cases from 57; and in Highland County, with 21 cases from 29.

In Ohio, 57 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, zero people were reported dead.

A total of 2,724,041 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,550 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 82,468,606 people have tested positive and 999,602 people have died.

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 15.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,496
  • The week before that: 1,199
  • Four weeks ago: 1,000

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 49,753
  • The week before that: 44,912
  • Four weeks ago: 37,527

Hospitals in 45 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 29 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 41 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Ottawa County, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
County
Ottawa County, OH
Ottawa County, OH
Government
Ottawa County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University#Cuyahoga
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News Herald

News Herald

356
Followers
139
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Port Clinton News Herald is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, Ohio

 http://portclintonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy