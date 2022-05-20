ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Shriner's Parade to be held in downtown New Bern on Saturday

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
 5 days ago
This weekend hundreds of Shriners will be in the area for the group's annual Spring Ceremonial and parade.

The parade in downtown New Bern starts at noon at Kafer Park on George Street and goes onto Broad Street then Middle Street. It ends at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on South Front Street.

The Sudan Shriners, which is made up of members from South Carolina to Virginia, holds ceremonials and parades in different place each year. This year, they are in New Bern, home of Cleveland Woolard who was elected illustrious potentate and installed to office in January.

Woolard said 40 units are scheduled to participate in the parade, including animal characters, clowns and miniature automobiles. He said he expects the event will be fun for everyone.

Woolard joined the Sudan Temple Fraternal Order of the Shrine in 1983. He has served for 10 years as part of the Divan, the organization's executive council that serves as the group's management team for both fraternal and business activities. He became a member of the Sudan Chef Crew in 1987, serving as its director twice.

The Sudan Shriners group in New Bern is the third largest of the 200 Shriners Temples around the world and has been in New Bern since 1917.

Woolard has been involved in the Annual Shriner's Fish Fry in New Bern for more than 30 years and has served as chairman for many years, The event raises thousands of dollars with all proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children is dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing excellent specialty care. Care is provided to all children in need regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. For more information about children in need of medical care contact any Shriner or call Patient Referral at 1-800-237-5055.

Woolard is a graduate of New Bern High School and attended Craven Community College. He had a long career as an engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He also was named one of New Bern's 52 Faces by the Sun Journal.

Woolard said the events in New Bern will be about having fun and helping children.

"New Bern has always welcomed us with open arms," he said.

