A Texas-based jewelry brand is entering the “I Do” business. Kendra Scott on Monday announced that it is launching its first-ever engagement ring collection. The 11-piece collection will be at 12 stores nationwide, including the South Congress flagship store in Austin, the store at Dallas Preston Center, and the store at Houston Heights Mercantile. For Texans who don’t live in those cities, pieces will also be sold online.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO