NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Investigation by detectives led to the arrest of a man for calling in a bomb threat on May 17 to Tom Joy Head Start School at 1901 Lischey Avenue. The 30-year-old, Stephen Robertson, used a phone number that was linked to him and he was taken into custody at his Jones Avenue residence, according to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD).

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO